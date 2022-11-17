Oil Prices Continue Decline as Geopolitical Tensions Ease Over Missle Crash in Poland

Energy stocks are set to open lower, tracking weaker oil prices and broader index futures. S&P 500 futures are lower by more than 1%, as equities are set to sell-off today amid rising rates and expectations of slowing economic activity heading into 2023. The 10-year treasury yield is up 2% this morning, to 3.76%.

In sector news, earnings are reaching their conclusion, while Diamondback Energy Inc said it has agreed to buy all leasehold interest and related assets of Lario Permian, a unit of Lario Oil & Gas Company, for around $1.5 billion in cash and stock.

Oil extended declines on Thursday as geopolitical tensions eased slightly and rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in China added to worries over demand in the world's largest crude importer. Poland and NATO on Wednesday said a missile that crashed inside NATO member Poland was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defenses and not a Russian strike, easing fears of the war between Russia and Ukraine spilling across the border. "It looks like we aren't seeing an immediate escalation from the Russians and that has tentatively removed some of the short-term supply risks," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Natural gas futures are higher by nearly 2%, trading just above $6.30. Weekly inventory data is due out later this morning.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Aramco is making its biggest ever investment in South Korea to develop one of the world's largest refinery-integrated petrochemical steam crackers through its S-OIL affiliate, in line with the company's strategy to maximize the crude to chemicals value chain. The $7 billion Shaheen project aims to convert crude oil into petrochemical feedstock and would represent the first commercialization of Aramco and Lummus Technology's TC2C thermal crude to chemicals technology, which increases chemical yield and reduces operating costs.

Eni and PASQAL, leader in neutral atoms quantum computing, announced the establishment of a collaboration to develop next-generation HPC (high performance computing) solutions for the energy sector through quantum computing.

Norway's Petroleum Safety Authority said it had given its consent for Equinor to begin production from the phase-two development of the giant Johan Sverdrup oilfield.

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has granted Equinor consent to use new pipelines and subsea production facilities on the Bauge field in block 6407/8 in the Norwegian Sea.

Petrobras informed that it concluded the bookbuilding procedure for the issue of real estate receivables certificates (CRI), in up to 3 (three) series, as part of the 1st (first), 2nd (second) and 3rd (third) series of the 67th (sixty-seventh) issue of Opea Securitizadora S.A. (Securitizadora), backed by book-entry commercial notes of the Company's 2nd issue (Emissão), without collateral and fiduciary guarantees, for private placement, pursuant to the terms of Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) Instruction No. 400, CVM Resolution No. 60 and other applicable legal and regulatory provisions, resulting in the issuance of 3 (three) series for a total amount of R$ 1,514,971.00 (one billion, five hundred and fourteen thousand, nine hundred and seventy-one reais).

Petrobras said it will cut liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices for distributors by 5.3% starting Thursday.

TotalEnergies ENEOS and Yanmar Engine Manufacturing India Pvt Ltd (YEMI), a leading Japanese engine manufacturer, announced the completion of a 1 MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) system. This system will power about 30% of its industrial engine production facility with green power in India.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Tachyus announced the deployment of the cloud-based Aqueon Waterflood Management and Optimization solution for ConocoPhillips. ConocoPhillips will add Aqueon to its global reservoir engineering workflows to advance physics-driven data analytics solutions and support waterflood management and optimization.

Diamondback Energy announced that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire all leasehold interest and related assets of Lario Permian, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lario Oil & Gas Company, and certain associated sellers in exchange for 4.18 million shares of Diamondback common stock and $850 million of cash. The cash portion of this transaction is expected to be funded through a combination of cash on hand, borrowings under the Company’s credit facility and/or proceeds from a senior notes offering. The cash outlay at closing is expected to be approximately $775 million due to the expected Free Cash Flow to be generated by the acquired assets between the effective date and the closing date, which is expected to be January 31, 2023.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Technip Energies and Baker Hughes announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that sets the groundwork for their cooperation on the joint development of a new above 1 and up to 2 million tons per annum (MTPA) range liquefied natural gas (LNG) modularized solution for the onshore market.

Compass Minerals announced the appointments of Jon Chisholm and Shane Wagnon to the company’s board of directors. Chisholm and Wagnon were nominated for appointment by Koch Industries, Inc. (Koch), pursuant to the terms of the recent $252 million strategic equity investment in Compass Minerals by Koch Minerals and Trading, LLC (KM&T), a diverse global trading, logistics and investment company and Koch subsidiary.

Granite has been selected by the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) for an approximately $170 million reconstruction project near Tucson, Arizona. The project will be funded by ADOT, the Regional Transportation Authority, Federal Highway Administration, and Pima County and will improve Interstate 10 (I-10) between the Ina Road and Ruthrauff Road interchanges by reconstructing I-10 to provide four general purpose lanes in each direction. The award is expected to be included in Granite’s fourth quarter CAP.

KBR announced that BP Exploration (Shah Deniz) Limited has awarded an optimization stage engineering services contract to SOCAR-KBR (SKLLC) for the Shah Deniz compression project in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea. The project is in early pre-FID stage.

NOV announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock, payable on December 23, 2022 to each stockholder of record on December 9, 2022.

DRILLERS

Helmerich & Payne reported net income of $46 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, from operating revenues of $631 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income of $18 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, from operating revenues of $550 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The net income per diluted share for the fourth and third quarters of fiscal year 2022 include $(0.03) and $(0.11) of after-tax losses, respectively, comprised of select items.

Seadrill announced that it has successfully uplisted from Euronext Expand to the main list of the Oslo Stock Exchange (“OSE”). The first day of trading of Seadrill's common shares at the OSE is today, 17 November 2022.

REFINERS

Reuters reported that Valero Energy was repairing the shut gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) on Wednesday at its 195,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) McKee refinery in Sunday, Texas, said people familiar with plant operations.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Kinder Morgan's Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America LLC (NGPL) lifts force majeure effective Friday, November 18, following completed repair work at compressor station 102 (cs 102) in midcontinent zone.

The board of managers of MPC Investment LLC, the sole member of MPLX GP LLC, the general partner, of MPLX LP, increased the size of the board of directors of the General Partner to ten members and elected Christine S. Breves to serve on the Board as a director, effective November 16, 2022. Ms. Breves is expected to serve on the audit committee and conflicts committee of the Board.

The weather issues that prompted TC Energy to declare force majeure on Keystone oil pipeline deliveries this week have been resolved, the company said.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures edged lower following mixed economic data this week. The dollar steadied, while gold prices fell. European equities dropped on recession and interest rate worries, with focus set on details from the UK budget. Japan's Nikkei ended lower, as chip-related stocks tumbled after Micron Technology cut its memory chip supply and capital spending.

