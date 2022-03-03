Oil Prices Continue Ascent Amid Expectations of Further Global Supply Shortages

Energy stocks are set to open mixed, with E&Ps continuing to be the primary beneficiary of rising oil prices, while integrateds and OFS are set to open more mixed. Oil prices continued their unrelenting ascent this morning amid expectations of further global supply tightening due to the Ukrainian invasion and still existent supply chain shortages. Broader index futures are higher.

Benchmark Brent crude oil prices climbed above $113 a barrel on Thursday, with Russian oil exports disrupted as traders try to avoid becoming entangled in sanctions. Brent has jumped by about 37% in the past 30 days and the contract's six-month spread hit a record high on Thursday at more than $21 a barrel, indicating very tight supplies. The gains followed a fresh round of U.S. sanctions that target Russia's oil refining sector, raising concerns that Russian oil and gas exports could be targeted next.

Natural gas futures are lower by ~5 cents ahead of weekly inventory data as weather moderates into the spring shoulder season in between peak winter heating and summer cooling. Analyst consensus calls for a draw of 141 bcf.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni has opened its second wind farm in the Aktobe region, Badamsha 2, with an annual electricity generation of 200 GWh, the company said.

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway has given Equinor consent for exploration drilling in production licence 1049 in the North Sea.

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited and its joint venture partners – Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, Totalenergies EP Nigeria Limited, and Nigerian Agip Oil Company–signed an agreement for a daily supply of 70 million standard cubic feet of gas to Dangote Fertiliser Company to boost production and for local and export purposes.

TotalEnergies announced that it will contribute an amount of $50 million to the "Tropical Asia Forest Fund 2" (TAFF2) managed by New Forests, which aims at investing in certified plantations and native forest conservation projects in various countries across South-East Asia, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

TotalEnergies' Normandy platform has successfully started production of sustainable aviation fuel1 (SAF). This new site complements the biojet fuel production capacities of La Mède biorefinery (Bouches-du-Rhône) and the Oudalle plant (Seine-Maritime).

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

ConocoPhillips announced that it has completed the sale of the subsidiary that indirectly owns its 54% interest in the Indonesia Corridor Block Production Sharing Contract (PSC) and a 35% shareholding interest in the Transasia Pipeline Company to MedcoEnergi for $1.355 billion, with an effective date of Jan. 1, 2021. After customary closing adjustments, net cash from the sale is approximately $0.8 billion, which accounts for $0.1 billion restricted cash transferred to MedcoEnergi at closing.

Crescent Point Energy announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 and increased share repurchases. For the year ended December 31, 2021, adjusted funds flow totaled $1.48 billion, or $2.57 per share diluted, driven by a strong operating netback of $42.43 per boe. In fourth quarter, adjusted funds flow totaled $432.5 million, or $0.74 per share diluted. As previously announced, the Company's Board of Directors approved and declared a first quarter 2022 dividend of $0.045 per share, payable on April 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2022. This equates to an annualized dividend of $0.18 per share, an increase of 50 percent from the prior level. The Board has approved the return of additional capital to shareholders given the continued strength in commodity prices and Crescent Point's improving financial position. The Company is increasing its total planned share repurchases to up to $150 million, which it expects to execute by mid-2022, from $100 million announced previously. These planned repurchases were initiated in December 2021 with approximately 8.1 million shares repurchased and cancelled to-date for total consideration of approximately $60 million. Crescent Point has filed notice with the Toronto Stock Exchange of the intention to renew its normal course issuer bid, which is due to expire on March 8, 2022.

CANADIAN E&PS

Canadian Natural Resources reported net earnings of $2,534 million and adjusted net earnings from operations of $2,626 million were realized in Q4/21, significant increases over Q4/20 net earnings of $749 million and adjusted net earnings from operations of $176 million, primarily as a result of higher realized pricing and effective and efficient operations.

Canadian Natural Resources announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.75 (seventy five cents) per common share. The dividend will be payable on April 5, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 18, 2022.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Secure Energy Services reported the Corporation's financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Revenue (excluding oil purchase and resale) of $327 million - an increase of 175% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 with Midstream Infrastructure revenue (excluding oil purchase and resale) increasing by $91 million to $138 million and Environmental and Fluid Management revenue increasing by $117 million to $189 million for the quarter. Net loss attributable to shareholders of $166 million- an increase of $127 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Reuters reported that Valero Energy began restarting the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 335,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Wednesday.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures fell marginally as surging oil prices fueled worries of higher inflation, a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled the likelihood of a rate increase this month even as Russia-Ukraine crisis deepens. European shares slipped as concerns over the impact of mounting sanctions against Russia weighed on sentiment. China stocks ended lower on slowing services activity growth, while Japan's Nikkei closed higher, tracking an overnight Wall Street rally. Gold continued to gain, thanks to safe-haven demand and Palladium climbed on supply concerns. In currency markets, the euro slid on worries about the euro area economic outlook, while the dollar appeared well-supported after Powell’s comment.

