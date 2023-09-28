Oil Prices Consolidate Gains as Traders Book Profits Ahead of Quarter-End

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to continue their recent strength, with the benchmark S&P 500 Energy Index set to open marginally higher. Though gains may be short lived as S&P 500 Index futures are slightly below breakeven levels, while oil prices are taking a slight, half a percent breather this morning. Quarter-end tomorrow and earnings season set to kick off will be a focal point, while rates and the oil price will continue to drive the macro in the near-term.

Oil prices are consolidating gains as traders book profits ahead of quarter-end, though domestic and international supplies remain tight, while demand continues to show resilience.

Natural gas futures are up around 1% as the November contract becomes the front-month after October expiry yesterday. EIA weekly storage has a build expected of 88 bcf.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Aramco signed definitive agreements to acquire a strategic minority stake in MidOcean Energy for $500 million. MidOcean Energy is a liquefied natural gas (LNG) company formed and managed by EIG, a leading institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors.

According to Reuters, Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has granted consent for start-up of Breidablikk Field in North Sea. Production is expected to start in October. Equinor is the operator, while VAAR, ConocoPhillips and Petoro are licensees

French energy company TotalEnergies announced the finalisation of the sale of a 40% stake in Block 20 in the Kwanza Basin in Angola, to Petronas, and said the transaction was completed for $400 million.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

TD Securities downgraded Suncor Energy to Hold from Buy.

U.S. E&PS

On September 27, 2023, Talos Energy issued a press release announcing the closing of the sale of a 49.9%interest in the Company’s Mexican subsidiary to Zamajal, S. A. de C.V., a subsidiary of Grupo Carso. As consideration for the sale, the Company received $74.85 million in cash at closing, with an additional $49.90 million due upon first production, for an aggregate price of $124.75 million. Talos Mexico, now owned 50.1% by the Company and 49.9% by Carso, holds a 17.4% interest in the Zama field. The Company will remain the controlling shareholder of Talos Mexico.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Expro reported that on September 19, offshore Australia, an incident occurred in which the wire failed on the main crane of the third party-owned vessel working with Expro while the crane was suspending the subsea module (SSM) of Expro’s vessel-deployed lightwell intervention (LWI) system. At the time of the failure, the SSM was suspended approximately 15 meters above the seabed. As a result of the wire failure, the SSM, associated umbilical lines, and the severed crane wire descended to the seabed. No personnel were injured during the incident. In addition, an initial ROV survey has confirmed that the equipment has come to rest at a safe location on the seabed.

TechnipFMC has been awarded a large integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (iEPCI) contract by Equinor for its Rosebank project, west of the Shetland Isles in the United Kingdom. The contract covers the manufacture and installation of subsea production systems, flexible and rigid pipe, and umbilicals, as well as connection to the host facility. The project will use pre-qualified equipment, which will accelerate the delivery schedule.

Benchmark initiated coverage of Tetra Technologies with Buy rating.

TD Securities downgraded Trican Well Service to Hold from Buy.

DRILLERS

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were just below the flat line, while investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks during the day. European shares edged lower with all eyes on German inflation data. Japan's Nikkei share average suffered its biggest one-day percentage drop in a month over concerns that high U.S. interest rates could rattle investors. Gold prices were subdued, while the dollar weakened.

