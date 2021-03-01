Oil Prices Climb on U.S. Stimulus Bill Hopes

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set for a higher start, backed by gains in the crude complex and broader index futures which look to rebound on the heels of positive vaccine news from JnJ and a decline in bond yields. In company news, shares of Exxon Mobil are up more than 3% after announcing that activist investor Jeff Ubben will join the Board of Directors. The company will also add Michael Angelakis and increase the number of members to 13 from 12.

Oil prices are up about 1% in early trading, aided by global market strength which are staging a rebound following last week’s sharp declines. Catalysts today include the FDA’s approval of JnJ’s one shot vaccine, a decline in bond yields which rapidly rose over the past two weeks, and after the US House of Representatives passed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill over the weekend which now waits for the Senate to pass. Meanwhile, a rising dollar capped a lid to the upside.

Natural gas futures are lower on forecasts for warmer weather which should limit demand.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Chevron announced an investment in Baseload Capital AB, a Sweden-based private investment company focused on development and operation of low-temperature geothermal and heat power assets.

(Business Wire) – Exxon Mobil Corporation said today that Michael Angelakis and Jeffrey Ubben have joined its board of directors. Angelakis is chairman and CEO of Atairos, an independent strategic investment company focused on supporting growth-oriented businesses across a range of industries. Jeff Ubben co-founded Inclusive Capital Partners, a San Francisco-based investment firm focused on increasing shareholder value and promoting sound environmental, social and governance practices. With the election of Angelakis and Ubben, the ExxonMobil board increased to 13 directors, 12 of whom are independent.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Diamondback Energy announced that it completed its previously announced acquisition of leasehold interests and related oil and gas assets from Guidon Operating LLC, a portfolio company of Blackstone Energy Partners. Aggregate consideration consisted of $375 million in cash and 10.68 million shares of the Company’s common stock after accounting for post-effective date adjustments. As a result of the acquisition, Diamondback adds approximately 32,500 net acres in the Northern Midland Basin, primarily held by production allowing for capital efficient full field development.

Bernstein downgraded Apache and Pioneer Natural Resources to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

C3 AI and Baker Hughes announced an artificial intelligence (AI) collaboration with PETRONAS, a global energy and solutions company from Malaysia, to apply BakerHughesC3.ai (BHC3) technology across PETRONAS’s strategic digital transformation programs.

Black Hills reaffirmed its 2021 and 2022 earnings guidance most recently issued on Feb. 10, and reiterates that management will be available during the March investor meetings to discuss its guidance and long-term growth targets.

KBR is expanding its breadth of capabilities into the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) with a contract for the delivery of cutting-edge Nano Unmanned Air Systems (UAS) to support technological experimentations with the British Army and the Future Capability Group.

Morgan Stanley downgraded TechnipFMC to Equal Weight from Overweight.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Mizuho downgraded Enable Midstream Partners to Neutral from Buy.

According to a SEC filing, on February 26, 2021, EnLink Midstream Funding, LLC, a bankruptcy-remote special purpose entity that is an indirect subsidiary of EnLink Midstream, entered into the First Amendment to the Receivables Financing Agreement, which amended the Receivables Financing Agreement, dated as of October 21, 2020, in each case among the SPV, as borrower, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, as initial servicer, and PNC Bank, National Association, as administrative agent and lender

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures jumped as Johnson & Johnson's newly approved COVID-19 vaccine and progress in a new $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package boosted investor sentiments of a swift economic recovery. European stocks and Asian equities edged higher on optimism over global COVID-19 vaccination programmes. The dollar rose and gold prices edged up on safe-haven buying. Oil prices advanced on demand recovery hopes.

