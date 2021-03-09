Oil Prices Climb on Expected Global Economic Recovery

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are moving higher in conjunction with broader markets. Oil prices are higher but pared recent strength.

Oil prices rose on expectations of a recovery in the global economy after the U.S. Senate approved a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill and on a likely drawdown in crude oil inventories in the United States, the world’s biggest fuel consumer. But a stronger dollar and receding fears of a supply disruption from Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, after an attack on its export facilities capped price gains. “Fundamentals remain incredibly supportive, especially with Saudi Arabia in full control pursuing a tight oil policy,” Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi said in a note.

Natural gas futures are down more than 1% on warmer weather forecasts.

BY SECTOR:

MARKET COMMENTARY

US INTEGRATEDS

Poland's oil refiner PKN Orlen signed a contract with U.S. Exxon Mobile which will see it import around 1 million tonnes of crude oil within a year. Polish refineries have been importing most of the crude from Russia via pipelines, but have taken steps to reduce their reliance.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, BP stopped importing oil for its refinery in Western Australia, the country's largest, and is on track to decommission the plant by the end of March.

According to Reuters, Eni said it had reached an agreement to sell its assets in Pakistan to Prime International Oil & Gas Company, to further its plans to sell non-core businesses and simplify the company's portfolio. Prime International is a new company formed by former local employees of the oil and gas group and Hub Power Company Ltd, the largest Independent Pakistani Power Producer.

According to Reuters, Russia's top producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), Novatek intends to supply Spain's Repsol with 1 million tonnes of LNG per year for 15 years, Kommersant reported on Tuesday. Novatek and Repsol signed the long-term contract for the sale from its Arctic LNG 2 project in 2020.

According to Reuters, Royal Dutch Shell pushed back the restart of its 318,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery to March 13. Shell had planned to restart the 270,000-bpd DU-2 crude distillation unit (CDU), the largest at the refinery, by early this week, the sources said. Shell is continuing repairs at the refinery to enable it to restart from the Feb. 15 shutdown because of cold weather.

Shell Egypt entered into an agreement to sell upstream assets in Egypt's Western Desert to Cheiron Petroleum Corporation and Cairn Energy for up to $926 mln. The deal is subject to government and regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021, the statement said.

According to Reuters, Total said Stephane Michel named CEO and President of gas, renewables and power (grp) unit.

According to Reuters, Total resumed restarting the large crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Monday afternoon, said sources familiar with plant operations. Total halted the restart of the 150,000 bpd ACU-1 CDU Monday morning because of problems maintaining a stable steam supply, the sources said.

U.S. E&PS

Wells Fargo upgraded Antero Resources to Equal Weight from Underweight.

Penn Virginia announced its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 and 2021 outlook. Reported net loss of $136 million (including a non-cash impairment of oil and gas properties of $120 million), or $8.92 per share, and adjusted net income of $22 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net loss was $311 million (including a non-cash impairment of oil and gas properties of $392 million), or $20.46 per share, and adjusted net income of $88 million, or $5.71 per diluted share, for the full year 2020; and Generated adjusted EBITDAX of $57 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the full year 2020, the Company generated adjusted EBITDAX of $266 million.

Wells Fargo downgraded Matador Resources, Range Resources, SM Energy to Equal Weight from Overweight.

Glazer Capital, a manager of investment funds and separate accounts that collectively beneficially own over 13,800,000 shares, or approximately 5.7% of the outstanding shares, of QEP Resources common stock, issued an open letter today to fellow shareholders of QEP detailing its rationale for rejecting the proposed acquisition of QEP by Diamondback Energy at the special meeting of QEP stockholders scheduled to be held on March 16, 2021.

Wells Fargo upgraded Whiting Petroleum to Overweight from Equal Weight.

CANADIAN E&PS

Vermilion Energy is pleased to report operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 along with our 2020 reserves information. In Q4 2020, the company generated $135 million of FFO and invested $60 million of E&D capital, resulting in FCF of $75 million which went toward debt reduction.

OILFIELD SERVICES

CGG announced phase two of its multi-client 3D survey in the Northern North Sea, which will expand on the phase one acquisition initiated in 2020 to add a second azimuth over CGG’s existing Northern Viking Graben (NVG) multi-client 3D survey and extend coverage into the UKCS. The survey is supported by industry pre-funding.

Fluor announced that Stork, a Fluor company, was awarded a 2-year contract extension by Chrysaor Holdings Limited to deliver offshore integrated specialist asset integrity services in the UK.

Helix Energy Solutions announced that it has entered into a new Agreement for Response Resources with HWCG LLC. Under the Agreement, HWCG’s members are given the opportunity to identify the Helix Fast Response System as a response resource in permit applications to U.S. federal and state agencies, and to deploy the Helix Fast Response System to respond to a well control incident in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Developed in 2011 as a culmination of Helix’s experience as a responder in the Macondo well control and containment efforts, the Helix Fast Response System consists of the Helix Producer I floating production unit, Q4000 or Q5000 vessels, subsea intervention systems, crude transfer systems and other well control equipment.

SECURE Energy Services and Tervita are pleased to announce a transaction to create a stronger midstream infrastructure and environmental solutions business that is expected to provide enhanced free cash flow generation resulting from greater scale and significant annual integration cost savings of $75 million, unlocking value for all shareholders.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Inter Pipeline announced that the Board of Directors unanimously determined that Brookfield's hostile takeover bid is not in the best interests of the Company or its shareholders. The Board's determination followed careful consideration, including advice from its financial and legal advisors, and the recommendation of a Special Committee of independent directors. The Board believes the Hostile Bid significantly undervalues Inter Pipeline's standalone plan and unanimously recommends that Shareholders REJECT the Hostile Bid and NOT TENDER their Common Shares.

Keyera announced that it priced a Canadian offering of $350 million of 5.95% fixed-to-fixed rate subordinated notes due March 10, 2081. The offering is expected to close on March 10, 2021 and the net proceeds will be used to refinance indebtedness under Keyera's revolving credit facility, to fund its capital projects, including its ownership interest in KAPS, and for other general corporate purposes. All approvals are in place and the company is proceeding with the construction of the KAPS pipeline project.

Summit Midstream Partners announced that its wholly-owned, indirect subsidiary, Summit Permian Transmission, LLC, closed on its previously announced $175 million of senior secured credit facilities which will be used to finance the development of the Double E Pipeline Project, in which it owns a 70% interest. SMLP expects to fund all of its estimated $150 million Double E investment in 2021 with the Credit Facilities, which include a delayed draw feature. SMLP continues to expect that Double E will be completed at or below the current $425 million capital budget, of which, approximately $35 million remains in unidentified project contingency. In conjunction with closing of the Credit Facilities, SMLP also posted a $16 million letter of credit under its corporate revolving credit facility to support back-end equity contributions, which may not be needed if unidentified project contingency is not fully utilized. To the extent additional equity funding is needed, it is not expected to fund until 2022, following the in-service date of Double E in the fourth quarter of 2021.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Most global stocks steadied, supported by stronger U.S. equity futures and a decline in U.S. bond yields. In Europe, stocks extended gains after posting their best session in four months a day earlier. In volatile trading in Asia, the Shanghai Composite index stood on the precipice of a correction amid fears of policy tightening. Gains in consumer goods companies and property developers supported Japanese stocks. Oil rose as investors focused on prospects for tighter supply due to extended OPEC+ output curbs. Gold rose as it gained some respite from a retreat in the dollar.

