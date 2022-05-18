Oil Prices Climb on Expectations of Increased Demand, End of China Lockdowns

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, supported by strength in the underlying commodities even as the major market indices are trading lower following yesterday’s rally. U.S. stock futures edged lower as investors remain worried about aggressive monetary policy tightening and slowing economic growth after digesting comments from Federal Reserve Bank Chair Jerome Powell.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are up in early trading on expectations that China will be easing COVID-19 restrictions put in place to combat infection rates which will increase demand as supply concerns linger. After seven-weeks of being locked-down, Shanghai authorities have granted approval to 864 of the city’s financial institutions to resume work. The move is part of the financial hub’s plan to reopen broadly and allow normal life to resume after the lockdown was enacted. Supply concerns are increasing as Russian crude output in April fell by roughly 9% from the previous month due to sanctions imposed on Moscow for their invasion of Ukraine. This is the steepest fall in the country’s output since the one that occurred after the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1990s.

Natural gas futures inched up on forecasts for warmer weather, higher cooling demand and supply concerns.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Renewable Energy Group announced that its stockholders voted to adopt the previously announced definitive agreement, in which REG will be acquired by Chevron. At the May 17 annual meeting, REG stockholders adopted the Merger Agreement with more than 80% of the shares outstanding and entitled to vote voting in favor of the Merger.

Reuters reported that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the country's opposition were expected to announce a resumption of talks as Washington eases some sanctions to help smooth the way for the negotiations, according to U.S. officials and others familiar with the matter. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration authorized Chevron to open talks with Maduro's government, temporarily lifting a ban on such discussions, senior administration officials said.

Australian oil and gas producers are eyeing future profits from carbon capture and storage (CCS) as the industry globally races to meet net zero emissions targets, even as the world's largest CCS project, in Australia, struggles to hit capacity. Chevron'sA$3 billion ($2 billion) facility linked to the Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) off Western Australia has so far failed to meet its target, still burying only half as much carbon dioxide (CO2) as expected three years after its startup.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

DNB Markets upgraded Equinor to Buy from Hold.

Reuters reported that Brazil's newly appointed Mines and Energy Minister Adolfo Sachsida will face resistance at Petrobras if he pushes to remove import costs from the state-run oil company's fuel price calculations.

Petrobras announced that there was a diesel oil spill followed by a fire at the Presidente Bernardes Refinery (RPBC), located in the city of Cubatão, in the state of São Paulo. The site was immediately isolated and the refinery's fire brigade team controlled the incident. There were no injuries or damage to other refinery facilities.

Air Liquide has signed a ten-year contract with Shell Energy Europe Limited for the purchase of renewable energy to power industrial and medical gas production operations in the North East of Italy.

A subsidiary of Shell plc, BG International, signed a farm out agreement (FOA) with ExxonMobil Egypt to acquire a 100% stake in the Exxon Mobil-operated North East El-Amriya offshore area, Mediterranean Sea, also known as Block 3, a Shell statement said.

TotalEnergies and New Hope Energy announced a commercial agreement under which New Hope Energy will build an advanced recycling plant in Texas to transform end-of-life plastic waste into a recycled feedstock that TotalEnergies will partly purchase and convert into virgin-quality polymers, which can be used for food-grade packaging.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Piper Sandler downgraded Comstock Resources to Underweight from Neutral.

Reuters reported that Talos Energy has temporarily suspended pursuit of an arbitration claim against Mexico amid high-level talks over one of the country's flagship offshore projects, five people close to the matter said.

VAALCO Energy Inc, has entered into a new credit agreement for a new five-year Reserve Based Lending ("RBL") facility with Glencore Energy UK Ltd. ("Glencore") that includes an initial commitment of $50 million and is expandable up to $100 million.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes announced that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.18 per share of Class A common stock payable on June 10, 2022 to holders of record on May 31, 2022.

As per SEC filing, on May 17, 2022, the Board of Directors of Baker Hughes adopted the fourth amended and restated bylaws of the Company, effective May 17, 2022, to implement proxy access and a majority voting standard in uncontested director elections. Section 1.12 has been added to the Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws to permit a stockholder, or a group of up to 20 stockholders, owning continuously for at least three years 3% or more of the shares of capital stock of the Company, to nominate and include in the Company’s proxy materials for an annual meeting directors constituting up to two individuals or 20% of the Board, whichever is greater, provided that the stockholder(s) and the nominee(s) satisfy the requirements specified in the Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws.

Western oilfield service companies are looking to exit Russia due to sanctions imposed on Russia, including EU sanctions against Rosneft and Gazprom Neft, the Kommersant newspaper reported. Since May 15, Baker Hughes has terminated all its contracts, including service contracts, with sanctioned Russian companies, and has agreed to pay fines for failing to fulfil them, Kommersant reported, citing industry sources.

Flotek Industries, Inc closes on a transaction agreement with ProFrac Holdings.

Fluor announced that the National Nuclear Security Administration’s (NNSA) shift in strategy related to the combined management and operation of the Pantex Plant and Y-12 National Security Complex has not changed Fluor’s support for the NNSA. The company remains committed to the nation’s nuclear security through its existing and future contract work. Fluor is disappointed in the decision to cancel the previous award, but the company continues to see significant opportunities for new awards and growth across its market segments in 2022. Fluor reaffirms the company’s 2022 adjusted earnings-per-share guidance provided in the news release and investor presentation accompanying its earnings call held on May 6, 2022, and its 2024 adjusted earnings-per-share guidance provided in the transcript.

McDermott has been awarded a contract by ADNOC to provide front-end engineering design (FEED) services for the new Fujairah Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facility. Located approximately 155 miles (250 km) from Abu Dhabi, UAE, the facility will include an LNG plant with a total capacity of 9.6 million tons per annum (Mtpa).

RPC announced several changes within its senior leadership team and among its Board of Directors. The following changes to RPC's Executive Officers and Board of Directors are effective immediately: The transition of Richard A. Hubbell, President and Chief Executive Officer, to Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors; The relinquishment by Gary W. Rollins of his position as RPC's Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, while continuing as an RPC Director; The promotion of Ben M. Palmer, Chief Financial Officer, to President and Chief Executive Officer, and his election by the Board as a Class I Director; The appointment of Michael L. Schmit to Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Valero Energy reported the West plant at its 290,000-barrel-per-day Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery experienced a loss of electrical power due to a power disruption.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Snam and Golar LNG Limited signed a contract through which Golar will deliver the existing LNG Carrier “Golar Arctic” as a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) that Snam will install in the port area of Portovesme, in Sardinia, as part of a project to supply the island with energy. The contract, for a total consideration of 269 million euros, includes the vessel and the capex for Golar to convert the Golar Arctic into an FSRU with storage capacity for up to 140,000 cubic meters. Further to the full conversion of the vessel, the FSRU will be sold to the Snam Group.

Britishvolt said that Monaco-based Scorpio Group had made a strategic investment in the electric vehicle (EV) battery startup and the two companies will research battery power and storage options for maritime shipping. Britishvolt's "access to the UK's cutting-edge scientific community ensure that we will be able to work together to further accelerate green-propulsion and potentially power storage solutions for maritime," said Filippo Lauro, vice president of Scorpio, part of the same group as oil tanker company Scorpio Tankers and renewable energy firm Eneti.

ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC and affiliates announced that it has completed the acquisition of a wholly-owned subsidiary of Targa Resources that owns a 25% equity interest in Gulf Coast Express Pipeline for $857 million.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were lower, and global stocks ran out of steam as concerns about the economic growth outlook and rising inflation knocked sentiment, while a UK inflation reading of 9% underlined just how much higher interest rates might be headed. The U.S. dollar bounced back, while weighing on gold prices, as U.S. Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell struck a more hawkish tone as the central bank battles to rein in surging inflation. Oil prices rose on expectations that easing COVID-19 restrictions in China will boost demand and as supply concerns grew.

