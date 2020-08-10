Oil Prices Climb On China Data

(RTTNews) - Oil prices climbed on Monday after Iraq pledged to cut its oil output by a further 400,000 barrels per day and Saudi Aramco said demand will continue to improve.

Prices were also supported by signs of improvement in China's industrial activity and optimism surrounding easing of lockdown restrictions.

Benchmark Brent crude rose 43 cents, or about 1 percent, to $44.83 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 58 cents, or 1.4 percent, at $41.80.

Iraq, a key member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+), said on Friday that it will cut production by 400,000 barrels per day in August and September to compensate for failing to comply with a deal made in April to limit oil production.

Saudi Arabian Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Sunday the company has seen signs of a recovery in global oil demand as economies gradually open up. Crude consumption in Asia is almost back to pre-Covid-19 levels, Nasser added.

Meanwhile, deflation at China's factories eased in July, driven by a rise in global energy prices and as industrial activity climbed back towards pre-coronavirus levels, data showed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.