Oil Prices Broadly Stable Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting on Production Cuts

Energy stocks are set to continue their ascent, as the recent outperformance of value sectors, such as energy, financials, industrials, continues to far outpace growth sectors such as technology, biotech and consumer discretionary. Treasury yields are once again rising this morning, which has been cited as the trigger for this recent trade, along with the “reopening” trade pushing investor capital to those cyclical sectors and away from high multiple growth equities. A handful of earnings were released within the sector.

Oil prices were broadly stable on Thursday ahead of talks between OPEC and its allies on whether to ease production cuts and after a record jump in U.S. crude oil stocks following Texan refinery outages. Analysts and traders say a four-month price rally from below $40 a barrel is now out of step with demand and that physical sales are not expected to match supply until later in 2021. Still, with prices above $60, some analysts have predicted OPEC+ producers will increase output by about 500,000 bpd and expect Saudi Arabia to at least partially end its voluntary reduction of 1 million bpd. Three OPEC+ sources on Wednesday said some members believe that output should remain unchanged and that it was not immediately clear whether Saudi Arabia would end its voluntary cuts or extend them. "The market ... can take back at least 500,000 bpd (excluding Saudi's extra cuts) from April and even more in following months, in line with the recovery we expect in oil demand," said Rystad's head of oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen.

Natural gas futures are lower by 3 cents. Weekly inventory is expected to show a draw of 143 bcf.

According to Reuters, Exxon Mobil began restarting a crude distillation unit (CDU) on Wednesday night at its 560,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery, said two sources familiar with plant operations. Exxon is restarting the 135,000-bpd Pipestill 7 CDU, the sources said. Pipestill 7 is the second largest of the refinery's three CDUs, which break down crude oil into hydrocarbon feedstocks for all other production units.

According to Reuters, Clean Energy Fuels and its largest shareholder Total SE said they have formed a joint venture to develop carbon-negative renewable natural gas production facilities in the United States. The companies have made an initial commitment of $100 million in the JV, but that could be raised to $400 million at a later stage, Clean Energy said in a statement.

No significant news.

Comstock Resources announced the early results of Comstock's previously announced cash tender offers to purchase up to $1.0 billion aggregate purchase price of its outstanding 7.50% senior notes due 2025 and 9.75% senior notes due 2026. The Company has amended the Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount to increase the ‎aggregate purchase price of Notes subject to the Tender Offers from $1.0 billion to $1.25 ‎billion, and to increase the aggregate maximum principal amount of 2026 Notes to be accepted from $550.0 million to $780.0 million. Except with the respect to the increases in the Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount and the 2026 Combined Cap, no other terms of the Tender Offers set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated February 18, 2021 have changed.

MKM Partners downgraded Continental Resources to Neutral from Buy.

Ovintiv announced that Katherine L. Minyard has been appointed as an independent member of its board of directors, effective immediately. In connection with the appointment of Minyard, Ovintiv has entered into an agreement with Kimmeridge Energy Management Company under which Kimmeridge has agreed, among other things, that it will withdraw its previously submitted director nominations and vote its shares in favor of Ovintiv's directors.

SandRidge Energy announced financial and operational results for the quarter and December 31, 2020. For the quarter, the Company reported a net loss of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per share, and net cash provided by operating activities of $8.8 million. After adjusting for certain items, the Company's adjusted net income amounted to $2.2 million, or $0.06 per share, operating cash flow totaled $8.2 million and adjusted EBITDA was $9.1 million for the quarter. In 2021, the Company plans to spend $5.0 - $10.0 million in total capital expenditures. Total production for 2021 is projected to be 4.8 - 6.2 MMBoe.

W&T Offshore reported operational and financial results for the fourth quarter 2020.For the fourth quarter of 2020, W&T reported a net loss of $8.9 million, or $0.06 per share. Excluding primarily an $11.5 million unrealized commodity derivative loss, a $6.9 million non-cash tax benefit, and a $2.7 million credit related to a settlement with the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, the Company’s Adjusted Net Loss was $6.7 million, or $0.05 per share. In the fourth quarter of 2019, W&T reported net income of $9.6 million, or $0.07 per share, and Adjusted Net Income of $24.4 million or $0.17 per share. In the third quarter of 2020, W&T reported a net loss of $13.3 million, or $0.09 per share. For that same period, Adjusted Net Loss was $19.9 million or $0.14 per share.

Athabasca Oil reported its 2020 year-end results. Adjusted funds flow was $11 million in Q4 and ($19) million in 2020. Production were 34,233 boe/d (89% Liquids) in Q4 and 32,483 boe/d (88% Liquids) in 2020. Quarterly share loss was $0.11 and adjusted fund flow per share was $0.02. Athabasca is forecasting a 2021 capital budget of $100 million ($95 million Thermal Oil and $5 million Light Oil).

Canadian Natural Resources Limited announced 2020 fourth quarter results. Net earnings was $749 million and adjusted net earnings from operations of $176 million were realized in Q4/20, improving over Q3/20 levels as expected. Canadian Natural generated strong quarterly adjusted funds flow of $1,851 million in Q4/20 excluding the provision relating to the Keystone XL pipeline project of $143 million. In Q4/20, the Company achieved record quarterly production volumes of 1,201,198 BOE/d, increases of 4% and 8% from Q4/19 and Q3/20 levels respectively.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.47 (forty-seven cents) per common share. The dividend will be payable on April 5, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 19, 2021.

MEG Energy reported its full year 2020 operational and financial results. The Corporation's adjusted funds flow was $278 million in 2020 compared to $726 million in 2019. The Corporation recognized a net loss of $357 million in 2020 compared to a net loss of $62 million in 2019. Free cash flow of $129 million was driven by adjusted funds flow of $278 million ($0.91 per share) and disciplined capital spend of $149 million.Bitumen production volumes were 82,441 barrels per day (bbls/d) at a steam-oil ratio (SOR) of 2.3. In the last three years, the Corporation has repaid approximately $2 billion (US$1.5 billion) of long-term debt including $132 million (US$100 million) in 2020.

Ovintiv announced that Katherine L. Minyard has been appointed as an independent member of its board of directors, effective immediately. In connection with the appointment of Minyard, Ovintiv has entered into an agreement with Kimmeridge Energy Management Company under which Kimmeridge has agreed, among other things, that it will withdraw its previously submitted director nominations and vote its shares in favor of Ovintiv's directors.

Peyto Exploration & Development reported operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and 2020 fiscal year. A 55% operating margin combined with record low $2.07/Mcfe total supply cost helped the Company endure the lowest realized commodity prices in Company history. Annual Return on capital employed and Return on equity were 0% and -2%, respectively, despite fourth quarter earnings of $66 million or $0.40/share.

Calfrac Well Services announced its financial and operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the company generated revenue of $180.7 million, a decrease of 43 percent from the fourth quarter in 2019, resulting primarily from lower pricing and activity in Canada and the United States. It also reported net income of $125.9 million or $2.19 per share diluted, which included a gain on the settlement of debt of $226.3 million and a deferred income tax expense of $54.2 million, compared to a net loss of $49.4 million or $17.07 per share diluted in 2019.

No significant news.

No significant news.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP announced its financial and operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2020, including net income of $103.0 million, adjusted EBITDA of $61.8 million and DCF of $44.8 million. Net income for the quarter included a $124.1 million gain from early extinguishment of debt related to the open market repurchase of senior unsecured notes and the consensual debt discharge and restructuring of a subsidiary's $155.2 million term loan, partially offset by non-cash charges for a $17.0 million loss contingency and a $5.1 million asset impairment related to an $8.0 million sale of compressor equipment, which closed in January 2021. SMLP is reiterating full year 2021 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $210 million to $230 million and capital expenditure guidance of $20 million to $35 million

U.S. stock index futures dropped, tracking global equities, over worries that lofty bond yields would spark inflationary trends, while the market awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell due later in the day. The Labor Department reported first-time filings for unemployment insurance in the week ended February 27 totaled a seasonally adjusted 745,000, a touch below the Dow Jones estimate of 750,000. The total was a slight uptick from the previous week’s upwardly revised 736,000. The dollar index advanced. Spot gold prices edged up.

