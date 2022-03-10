Oil Prices Bounce Back After United Arab Emirates Backtracks on Possible Increased Output from OPEC+

Energy stocks are set to open higher, rebounding from yesterday’s steep declines that were driven by an abrupt drop in oil prices. That trend is reversing today, with oil prices higher again by about 5%-6% as the conflict in Ukraine remains tenuous with few near-term possibilities of a diplomatic resolution. Tightening global supplies anticipated for the near-term continue to inflate oil prices, which is weighing on risk sentiment.

Oil prices bounced on Thursday from a sharp drop in the previous session after the United Arab Emirates backtracked on statements saying that OPEC and its allies might increase output to help to plug the gap in exports from Russia. PVM oil market analyst Tamas Varga called Wednesday's slump a "temporary correction".

Natural gas futures are higher by a ~nickel, trading around $4.56, ahead of weekly inventory data. Analysts expect a draw of 122 bcf.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Equinor is considering ways to produce more gas from its Norwegian fields during the upcoming summer in Europe, a season in which output is normally affected by maintenance, a senior executive said.

Petrobras said it will raise gasoline and diesel prices at the refinery gate starting Friday as global oil quotes surged following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Repsol and Telefonica Spain form a joint venture to advance the solar energy self-consumption business, which is growing rapidly in the country. Subject to obtaining the required regulatory approvals, the new company will provide a comprehensive self-consumption solution to private customers, neighborhood communities, and companies, both SMEs and large companies through the installation of solar panels. The agreement opens the door for both companies to explore additional opportunities to jointly explore other home and business energy services.

Shell faces further writedowns from exiting Russia over the country's invasion of Ukraine, it said, flagging that it had $0.4 billion in Russian downstream assets as well as the $3 billion in other projects announced previously.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Chesapeake Energy announced it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Chief E&D Holdings, LP and associated non-operated interests held by affiliates of Tug Hill, Inc.

Piper Sandler downgraded Coterra Energy to Neutral from Overweight.

Earthstone Energy announced financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights: Executed the Chisholm Acquisition PSA on December 15, 2021 which closed subsequent to year-end on February 15, 2022; Closed the Foreland Acquisition on November 2, 2021; Net income attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc. of $39.8 million, or $0.72 per Diluted Share; Net income of $69.1 million or $0.77 per Adjusted Diluted Share; Adjusted net income of $41.0 million or $0.46 per Adjusted Diluted Share; Adjusted EBITDAX of $85.3 million, up 186% compared to Q4 2020; Net cash provided by operating activities of $83.6 million; Free Cash Flow of $28.5 million, up 238% compared to Q4 2020; Average daily production of 30,244 Boepd, up 104% compared to Q4 2020.

Magnolia Oil & Gas announced the proposed underwritten block trade of 7,500,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock by certain affiliates of EnerVest, Ltd. The shares will be offered from time to time for sale through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale. Magnolia will not sell any shares of its Class A Common Stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale by the Selling Stockholders of shares of Class A Common Stock.

Murphy Oil announced that David R. Looney plans to retire from the company and will relinquish his position as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer on June 30, 2022. The Board of Directors has elected Thomas J. “Tom” Mireles to serve as his replacement effective upon Mr. Looney’s retirement. Mr. Mireles will assume Mr. Looney’s responsibilities, as well as maintain oversight of the company’s sustainability function.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Schlumberger expanded its successful INNOVATION FACTORI network with the opening of a new center in Houston, Texas. INNOVATION FACTORI enables customers to accelerate the development and deployment of enterprise-scale AI and digital solutions, in the context of their unique business challenges, spanning exploration to production and new energy systems.

Shawcor reported its operational and financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Fourth quarter 2021 consolidated revenue was $266 million with an Adjusted EBITDA of $20.1 million and operating loss of $53.6 million. Non-oil and gas businesses grew to 43% of total revenue.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures fell due to inflation worries and continued conflict in Ukraine. European stocks slipped with investor focusing on the European Central Bank's policy decision. Asian shares tracked Wall Street higher, with Japan's Nikkei climbing the most in nearly 21 months. Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar advanced, while the euro lost ground. Gold rebounded after recording their worst drop in nearly 14 months in the previous session.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.