Oil Prices Bounce as Colonial Fuel Pipeline Restarts, India’s Virus Cases Weigh

Energy stocks are poised for a higher start, backed by gains in the underlying commodities and the broader index futures which rose but are still on pace for their worst week since January. Economically sensitive sectors should lead the market higher today following the CDC’s decision to ease mask guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals.

Oil prices are clawing back some of yesterday’s steep losses as stocks strengthened, though gains were capped by the coronavirus situation in major oil consumer India and the restart of the Colonial fuel pipeline. "[Brent's] renewed failure to exceed $70 is likely to have sparked selling by speculative market participants, especially as operation of the Colonial Pipeline is being ramped up again in the U.S.," Commerzbank said. Traders were also watching the situation in the Middle East after Israel fired artillery and mounted more air strikes on Friday against Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire deep into Israel's commercial center.

Natural gas futures are also higher. Gas briefly touched $3.02 after pushing through $3.00 which has been a level of resistance all month. Preliminary estimates for storage data week-ending today has a build of +50 to +60 Bcf.

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Petrobras reported a first-quarter profit of 1.167 billion reais ($220 million) on Thursday, a vast improvement from the same period last year, when the company booked a 48.5-billion-real loss amid coronavirus-related impairments. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, came in at 48.9 billion reais, above the Refinitiv consensus estimate of 45.3 billion reais.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage of Earthstone Energy with a Buy rating.

CANADIAN E&PS

Canacol Energy report its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The Corporation realized a net loss of $3.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to a net loss of $26 million for the same period in 2020. Total natural gas revenues, net of royalties and transportation expenses decreased 17% to $58.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $69.9 million for the same period in 2020. Adjusted funds from operations decreased 16% to $38.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $45.3 million for the same period in 2020. Adjusted funds from operations per basic share decreased 16% to $0.21 per basic share for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $0.25 per basic share for the same period in 2020.

National Bank of Canada resumed coverage of Surge Energy with a Sector Perform rating.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Fluor announced that it has priced its previously announced private placement of 525,000 shares of a newly created series of convertible preferred stock, to be designated as Series A 6.50% Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock. The Company has also increased the size of the offering to 525,000 shares from the previously announced 450,000 shares and has granted the initial purchasers of the Preferred Stock a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 75,000 in shares of Preferred Stock.

Shawcor reported first quarter 2021 revenue of $279 million, 12% lower than the $319 million reported in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2021 was $18.6 million, 199% higher than the $6.2 million reported in the first quarter of 2020. Net loss in the first quarter of 2021 was $15.4 million (or loss per share of $0.22 diluted) compared with a net loss of $234.9 million (or $3.35 loss per share diluted) in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted net loss in the first quarter of 2021 was $10.9 million (or adjusted loss per share of $0.15) compared with adjusted net loss of $32.9 million (or $0.47 adjusted loss per share) in the first quarter of 2020.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures firmed at the end of a volatile week marred by worries about rising inflation and a subsequent tightening of monetary policy. European shares crawled higher. Japanese stocks clocked their biggest weekly loss in nine months as investors refrained from placing big bets, while China stocks ended the week higher. The dollar edged lower as risk appetite recovered across markets. Oil prices rose, though gains were capped by the coronavirus situation in major oil consumer India and the restart of a fuel pipeline in the United States. Gold prices were higher.

