Oil Prices Around Breakeven as Traders Weigh Tight Supply Against Deteriorating Economic Expectations

Energy stocks are expected to open lower, tracking weaker broader index futures and mixed oil and gas prices. Broader equity futures are set to open lower by more than half a percent as yesterday’s equity sell-off spills over into today’s session amid concerns of slowing economic and corporate activity as the consensus view for 2023. Analyst rating changes carried on in the sector, along with the latest initiation in OFS by Benchmark.

Earnings kicked off in the energy sector with Kinder Morgan releasing results after market close yesterday, as the pipeline operator posted a jump in fourth-quarter adjusted profit as it transported higher volumes of natural gas, crude oil and carbon dioxide. The Houston, Texas-based pipeline and terminal operator posted adjusted profit of $708 million, or 31 cents per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, up from $609 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Oil prices are trading around breakeven, with WTI slightly in negative territory while Brent gains fractionally. Traders continue to monitor economic signals amid China’s covid reopening, while tight supply anticipated for 2023 pairs against deteriorating economic expectations for 2023. DOE weekly data is expected to show a draw of 1.3 million barrels of crude, while gasoline is expected to build. API data showed a 7.6 million barrel injection of crude, and a 2.8 million barrel increase for gasoline.

Natural gas futures are lower by a penny after closing at $3.311 yesterday, their lowest close since June, 2021. Weekly inventory data is expected to show a draw of 75 bcf.

US INTEGRATEDS

The partners in Israel's Leviathan natural gas field signed a deal to sell up to $300 million of condensate to Paz Ashdod Oil Refinery, NewMed Energy said on Thursday. NewMed is a partner in the offshore Leviathan project together with Chevron and Ratio Energies.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

ENI said that it would close on January 20 at 1700 CET (1600 GMT) the subscriptions for it first sustainability-linked bond maturing in 2028.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on ENI with an Outperform rating.

JP Morgan downgraded Equinor to Underweight from Neutral and Eni to Neutral rating.

Shell Plc said it had resumed LNG cargoes from its Prelude Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility following a temporary technical outage in December due to a small fire at the facility.

Intercontinental Energy welcomed Shell to the Green Energy Oman Consortium.

Uganda has approved an application by a company controlled by France's TotalEnergies to construct a $3.5 billion oil pipeline that will transport the country's crude to international markets.

Shipments were blocked at TotalEnergies' refineries in France due to strike against planned pension reform.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Chesapeake Energy announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell the Brazos Valley region of its Eagle Ford asset to WildFire Energy I LLC for $1.425 billion.

WildFire Energy announced the acquisition of approximately 377,000 net acres and approximately 1,350 wells in the Brazos Valley region of its Eagle Ford asset from Chesapeake Energy. With the acquisition, WildFire ­­will operate approximately 2,000 gross wells on approximately 600,000 net acres in the eastern Eagle Ford encompassing Burleson, Brazos, Robertson, Madison, Lee, Washington, and Grimes counties of Texas.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Matson announced preliminary fourth quarter financial results, provides a business update and announces that its fourth quarter earnings call will be held on February 21, 2023.

Benchmark initiated on the following companies: Cactus with a Buy rating, Schlumberger with a Buy rating, Halliburton with a Buy rating, TechnipFMC with a Buy rating and Nov with a Buy rating.

DRILLERS

Benchmark initiated on the following companies: Nabors with a Hold rating, Patterson-UTI Energy with a Hold rating, Helmerich and Payne with a Hold rating, Valaris with a Buy rating, Noble Corporation plc with a Buy rating and Transoceanwith a Buy rating.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

EnLink Midstream, LLC announced a quarterly distribution for the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting an increase of approximately 11% from the third quarter 2022 distribution, and further announced that it will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, February 15, at 8 a.m. Central time to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings, along with 2023 financial guidance.

Genesis Energy, L.P. announced that it has priced a public offering of $500,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 8.875% senior unsecured notes due 2030. The offering was upsized from the previously announced $400,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the notes.

Kinder Morgan board of directors approved a cash dividend of $0.2775 per share for the fourth quarter ($1.11 annualized), payable on February 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2023. This dividend is a 3% increase over the fourth quarter of 2021. The company is reporting fourth quarter net income attributable to KMI of $670 million, compared to net income attributable to KMI of $637 million in the fourth quarter of 2021; and distributable cash flow (DCF) of $1,217 million, compared to $1,093 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted Earnings were $708 million for the quarter, versus $609 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. For 2023, KMI expects to generate net income attributable to KMI of $2.5 billion ($1.12 per share) and declare dividends of $1.13 per share, a 2% increase from the dividends declared for 2022. The company also budgeted to generate 2023 DCF of $4.8 billion ($2.13 per share) and Adjusted EBITDA of $7.7 billion and to end 2023 with a Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.0 times, well below our long-term target of 4.5 times.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures fell after weak consumer data rekindled global recession worries, while investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve officials for clues on the central bank's path of monetary tightening. European shares were down as downbeat corporate earnings soured investor appetite. In Asian equity markets, Japan's Nikkei closed in the red as the effects of the BOJ's decision to not back away from stimulus faded, and a resurgent yen weighed on exporters, while Chinese stocks closed higher with healthcare and information technology companies leading the gains. The dollar rose on safe-haven demand. Gold prices gained as traders weighed the chances of the Fed slowing its pace of interest rate hikes.

