Oil Prices are Up as Russia Announces Plans to Reduce Oil Production

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a strong open despite broader market weakness as Russia’s decision to cut production by 500K barrels is lifting the commodity and underlying equities. U.S. stock index futures slipped, with megacap growth companies under pressure after Treasury yields extended gains, while shares of Lyft plunged as the ride-hailing firm forecast current-quarter profit far below estimates.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are up in early trading, as Russia announced plans to reduce oil production next month after the West imposed price caps on the country's oil and oil products. Russia plans to reduce its crude oil production in March by 500,000 bpd, or about 5% of output. The announcement reversed last week’s bearish sentiment that characterized trade on Thursday and Friday morning against a backdrop of weak demand data from China and recession fears in the United States.

Natural gas futures are extending gains for the second-consecutive session as the NOAA's 6-10 day outlook shows below-normal temps for much of the western US, especially over much of CA, NV, UT and AZ.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

According to Bloomberg, Exxon retreated from major climate effort to make biofuels from algae.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Hong Kong leader John Lee said he and the chief executive of Saudi Arabia's Aramcohad agreed to continue to closely communicate regarding a potential listing in the Asian financial hub.

Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor to an Equal Weight from Underweight and downgraded Shell to an Underweight from Equal Weight.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

CNX Resources announced its year-end reserves update as of December 31, 2022. Increased proved developed reserves by 5%, or 315 Bcfe, to 6,221 Bcfe. During 2022, initiated production on 32 wells with estimated ultimate recovery (EURs) averaging 2.65 Bcfe per thousand feet of completed lateral. Proved developed finding and development costs of $0.36 per Mcfe in 2022 Increased total proved reserves by 181 Bcfe to 9,807 Bcfe. Proved undeveloped location EURs estimated to average 2.69 Bcfe per thousand feet of completed lateral. Future finding and development costs for proved undeveloped reserves of $0.42 per Mcfe. Total proved, probable and possible reserves (3P reserves) of 11,687 Bcfe from the five-year development plan activity. 110 Tcfe of recoverable resources beyond the five-year development plan that are economic at strip pricing as of 12/30/2022.

EQT declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on March 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 21, 2023.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

Nabors Industries announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Nabors Industries, Inc., has priced $225,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of its 1.750% exchangeable senior unsecured notes due 2029, through a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Nabors. The offering of the notes is expected to close on February 14, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Nabors Industries announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Nabors Industries, Inc., has commenced an offering of $200,000,000 aggregate principal amount of exchangeable senior unsecured notes due 2029, subject to market and other conditions, through a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Nabors. Nabors intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to redeem all of its outstanding 9.00% senior priority guaranteed notes due February 2025. Any excess proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of other indebtedness.

Transocean announced that one of its wholly owned subsidiaries has agreed to make an investment in Global Sea Mineral Resources NV in exchange for a non-controlling interest in the company. GSR is the deep-sea mineral exploratory division of DEME Group NV and is engaged in the development and exploration of deep-sea polymetallic nodules that contain metals critical to the growing renewable energy market, and is a leading developer of nodule collection technology.

Seaport Research initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials with a Neutral rating and Vulcan Materials with a Neutral rating.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Enbridge has filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Enbridge has also filed its audited Consolidated Financial Statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Enbridge reported strong fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results, reaffirmed its 2023 financial outlook and provided a quarterly business update. Full year GAAP earnings of $2.6 billion or $1.28 per common share, compared with GAAP earnings of $5.8 billion or $2.87 per common share in 2021. Adjusted earnings of $5.7 billion or $2.81 per common share, compared with $5.6 billion or $2.74 per common share in 2021. Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $15.5 billion, compared with $14.0 billion in 2021.

Kinder Morgan Energy disclosed a gasoline spill from a piping station in Long Beach, California, and has shut down all lines pumping in and out of the area.

TC Energy’s Columbia Gas Transmission lifted a force majeure on Line 1982 after halting gas delivery on Feb. 7 following a train derailment near the pipeline last week.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures slipped, with mega cap growth companies under pressure after Treasury yields extended gains. European shares fell as investors fretted on the prospects of a prolonged global monetary policy tightening. Japanese shares ended higher on robust corporate earnings and outlook while the yen surged on reports of Kazuo Ueda being appointed as Japan's next central bank governor. Meanwhile, Chinese shares were in the red amidst rising Sino-U.S. tensions as post-Covid recovery wanes. Oil prices jumped after Russia announced plans to reduce crude production. The dollar was up, while gold prices were mostly flat as traders awaited U.S. inflation data next week.

