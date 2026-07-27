Oil Prices Are Surging and These 4 Stocks Are Cashing In

Oil recently surged back above $100 a barrel on the Brent benchmark—the first time it's traded there in two months.

The move came after the Houthis claimed attacks on two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, with Saudi authorities confirming that one vessel was struck and caught fire. The U.S.-Iran ceasefire also just collapsed. Together, those two events reignited fears of a wider supply disruption.

At the same time, refiners are posting some of the widest margins in decades and data centers are burning through diesel and grid capacity faster than utilities can replace it.

Two forces are colliding in the energy sector right now, and neither is fading soon.

The first is the escalating conflict in Iran, which just pushed crude back into triple digits weeks after a ceasefire briefly took hold. The second is the sheer scale of power demand tied to AI infrastructure, a buildout the United States was never fully prepared for.

Dan Ferris of Stansberry Research and Luke Lango of InvestorPlace cover this territory closely. Their read points to four stocks positioned to keep benefiting.

Refiners Are Printing Cash, Not Building New Capacity

The clearest expression of the Iran-driven oil story shows up in refining margins.

The 3:2:1 crack spread, the profit from turning three barrels of crude into two barrels of gasoline and one barrel of diesel, has soared toward $70 a barrel. That's a level unseen in recent history.

Here's why that matters: building a new refinery in the United States is close to impossible.

Permitting hurdles have stalled proposed projects for years, and no major energy company has attempted a greenfield refinery in decades. Three refineries have shut down in the past year alone, and existing capacity keeps shrinking even as diesel demand climbs.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) and Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) each run roughly 3 million barrels a day of capacity.

Both stocks are up 80% to 90% year to date, a run that makes some investors nervous about chasing a 52-week high.

But the growth here isn't coming from expansion; it's coming from cash with nowhere else to go.

With no new capacity to build, both companies are positioned to funnel record cash flow into buybacks and dividends instead of reinvestment. That dynamic tends to persist as long as the margin backdrop holds.

The risk is a genuine, lasting de-escalation that pulls oil back toward pre-war levels and compresses those spreads. That's already failed once this year. The upside is that even a partial resolution wouldn't undo the structural capacity shortage driving refiner profitability.

GE Vernova Solves the Grid's Biggest Bottleneck

If oil is the Iran story, power equipment is the AI story.

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) makes the turbines, transformers and grid hardware that convert electricity into something a data center can actually use. Demand is outpacing what the company can manufacture.

The numbers back it up. In Q1, GE Vernova booked $2.4 billion in data center equipment orders within its Electrification segment, more than the full-year 2025 total for that category. Companywide orders rose 71% organically to $18.3 billion, while backlog reached $163 billion. Momentum accelerated in Q2, with orders climbing 88% organically to $24.2 billion and backlog expanding to $176 billion. This isn't a story built on narrative. It's a backlog growing faster than the company can work through it.

GE Vernova reported Q2 earnings on July 22, with revenue of $11.1 billion exceeding the $10.79 billion consensus estimate but earnings per share of $2.47 falling short of the $3.17 forecast. Shares declined after the report as investors weighed the company’s strong demand and backlog growth against execution risks and continued losses in the Wind segment.

The longer-term case rests on margin expansion alongside continued revenue growth. Management now expects 2026 revenue of $45.5 billion to $46.5 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12% to 14%. If GE Vernova continues converting its backlog into revenue, that combination could support steady earnings growth, although valuation and execution risks remain

Ecovyst Links Refining Margins to the Copper Trade

The fourth name ties both catalysts together in a way most investors haven't connected yet.

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) is North America's largest regenerator of sulfuric acid. That's a chemical refiners depend on to produce alkylate, the low-sulfur, high-octane component required in nearly all U.S. gasoline.

Roughly half of Ecovyst's revenue comes from that regeneration business, where it holds more than 50% market share and owns the entire supply chain, from tanker cars to processing plants. The rest is virgin sulfuric acid, used heavily in copper mining. Lower-grade ore increasingly requires the chemical to extract usable metal, and copper demand is tied directly to the AI buildout. That gives this side of the business room to expand through acquisitions and organic growth.

Ecovyst has pulled back roughly 9% over the past three months, even as earnings growth has picked up. That gives investors a lower entry point into a name still up significantly for the year.

2 Catalysts, 1 Rotation

Oil isn't going back to pre-war levels anytime soon. The AI power buildout isn't slowing down either. Both catalysts point toward the same direction: companies converting scarcity into cash, rather than companies still waiting on growth that hasn't shown up yet.

That's the thread running through all four names, and it's the same rotation Ferris and Lango dig into further in their joint research on where this capital is headed next.

Valero and Marathon can't expand into more capacity, so the cash goes straight to shareholders. GE Vernova can't build turbines fast enough to clear the orders on its books. Ecovyst sits at the intersection of both trades, tied to refining margins on one side and copper demand on the other.

None of it depends on oil spiking further or AI spending accelerating from here. It just needs both trends to hold roughly where they are.

Stay focused on where the cash is actually flowing. That's what keeps this energy trade working through the second half of the year.

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