Oil Prices Are Falling, but the Fed's Decision to Hold Interest Rates Steady May Challenge Opendoor Stock

Key Points

The Federal Reserve is keeping interest rates steady in light of high inflation.

Opendoor has a new model, and it's making progress despite the difficult environment.

Prolonged high interest rates could take a toll on the business.

10 stocks we like better than Opendoor Technologies ›

Oil prices have already started to fall since President Trump signaled the end of the war with Iran. Lower oil prices mean lower costs for companies and an easing of pressure for consumers. However, inflation is still rampant, and the Federal Reserve just made a decision to keep interest rates steady. Although that wasn't unexpected, since it's meant to stem inflation, it could stem economic activity.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

One place that shows up big is in the housing market. Higher mortgage rates make it more challenging for people to buy homes, and fewer people sell when it's harder to buy, which means there's less supply in the market. Since Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) is still building itself up as a company, it has been battered by the high-interest-rate environment, and high rates could continue to plague it.

Opendoor has undergone drastic changes over the past year. Retail investors banded together to send the stock higher and oust the CEO, and the new CEO has made broad changes across the enterprise, including how its model works and using more artificial intelligence (AI). The company shifted its focus from identifying great deals to procuring excellent homes in high volume, and it's demonstrating progress. It had its highest-ever acquisition contract volume in the 2025 first quarter, and the resale margin has improved every month since September 2025.

The company is making lemons into lemonade, but a prolonged high-interest-rate environment could weigh on its recovery.

Should you buy stock in Opendoor Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Opendoor Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Opendoor Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $417,305!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,293,148!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 936% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 23, 2026.

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.