Oil Prices Are Easing, but Volatility in the Energy Sector May Not Be Over Yet. Here Are 3 Lessons Energy Investors Can Take From the Conflict in Iran.

Key Points

Oil prices remain volatile amid persistent supply disruptions.

Higher oil prices do not always lead to stronger profits for energy stocks.

Geopolitical risks are increasingly driving short-term moves in oil and energy stocks.

10 stocks we like better than ExxonMobil ›

Wall Street is closely watching how the Iran conflict and the resulting volatility in oil prices could drive inflation and influence the broader economic landscape.

The Brent crude price, the international benchmark, surged to nearly $119 per barrel in March, amid rising fears of supply disruptions in the Middle East. While the temporary ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran sharply pushed down oil prices, they are again rebounding to the $98-to-$100 range as fresh supply disruptions emerge.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Recent attacks on Saudi Arabia's energy infrastructure have further tightened the market, cutting the country's production capacity by roughly 600,000 barrels per day. With the truce's durability in doubt, oil markets are increasingly responding to new disruptions rather than stabilizing. Supply risks across the Strait of Hormuz, which handles roughly 20% of global oil flows, remain elevated.

Against this backdrop, here are three important lessons for energy investors.

1. High oil prices do not translate directly into higher profits for energy stocks

Higher oil prices do not necessarily translate into higher profits for energy companies. This dynamic has been seen in the case of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), a prominent U.S. oil and gas conglomerate, which expects a $1.4 billion sequential boost to upstream earnings from higher oil and gas prices in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

However, that benefit may be offset by a $5.3 billion hit to downstream operations, driven by disrupted shipments, refining weakness, and timing mismatches in derivative contracts due to the Iran conflict. ExxonMobil also expects production to fall about 6% sequentially in the first quarter.

2. Geopolitical risks can override company fundamentals in the short run

The Iran conflict has demonstrated how quickly geopolitical developments can reshape oil market dynamics. Oil markets are increasingly influenced by event risk rather than purely supply-and-demand fundamentals.

Energy stocks are driven by expectations around future oil prices and economic conditions, rather than just current crude prices. When oil prices dropped sharply on April 8 following news of a ceasefire, investors began to reassess the outlook for energy companies. Energy stocks fell sharply on April 8, with ExxonMobil and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) dropping by more than 5%. This highlights that even fundamentally strong companies can experience sharp short-term moves driven by geopolitical developments rather than changes in their underlying business performance.

Even fundamentally strong companies can face short-term volatility driven by factors beyond their control. As a result, it is important to account for geopolitical risk when evaluating energy stocks in the current environment.

3. Company fundamentals matter more than timing oil prices

The final lesson is that predicting oil prices is increasingly difficult. In this environment, selecting a high-quality, fundamentally strong company becomes far more important than oil forecasting. Companies with optimal cost structures, strong free cash flow generation, and disciplined capital allocation are better positioned to handle market volatility.

An example is Chevron, whose relatively limited exposure to the Middle East of roughly 1% of its production has reduced its vulnerability to regional disruptions. Integrated oil companies like Chevron also benefit from diversified operations across upstream, downstream, and trading segments, which can help stabilize earnings and cash flows across cycles.

Should you buy stock in ExxonMobil right now?

Before you buy stock in ExxonMobil, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ExxonMobil wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $556,335!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,160,572!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 975% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 14, 2026.

Manali Pradhan, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.