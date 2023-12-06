Oil Price: What Is the Long Term Outlook?

Crude oil prices have gone through dramatic swings in recent months due to demand worry and strong dollar. What is the long term outlook for oil? Below is our conversation with Bruce Liegel, a macro fund manager and author of Global Macro Playbook.

Hedder: Oil prices have been falling in recent months. Do you think we will see a bull market in oil again?

Liegel: The next bull market in oil might be a couple years away and there's a couple reasons for that. First of all, the Saudis and the Russians have put together an agreement inside OPEC to curtail supply that has caused prices to go higher earlier this year. Prior to Covid, OPEC's strategy was to pump at capacity and keep prices in a constrained price range to encourage oil demand. Covid forced OPEC to adjust this strategy and they cut production in a dramatic fashion. They had been slowly increasing oil production since 2020, until the recent new quota agreement. With the Biden administration realigning the US energy policy and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the geopolitical landscape has also changed.

Hedder: Besides geopolitics, what is happening on the production side?

Liegel: Besides OPEC and geopolitics, the other big issue is in the US where production and fracking have gotten a bad rep. It is now considered a dirty resource and is not attracting the interest it did 10 years ago.The investment into those sectors has really dropped off over the last three to five years, and I don't see that coming back. A lot of the traditional energy investment funds are now flowing into green projects like EV, solar and battery storage. Also the profitability of many of the E&P companies was suspect during the initial surge in drilling 10 years ago, hurting many investors, giving them little incentive to invest again.

As a result, less oil wells are getting drilled. The drilled uncompleted wells are really falling off, especially in the Permian. For example, three or four years ago, the Permian had over 3,500 drilled wells that weren't quite completed. It's now below a thousand. And what that means is that when you're drilling, they drill these wells as quickly as they can, they cap them, and they go and they drill the next well, and then they build the infrastructure later to take the supply away. That has really dropped off.

That was a surplus that was sitting over the market that was keeping prices capped. Now that these drilled uncompleted wells have kind of gone away and there are not enough wells being drilled now, we don't have the cushion that we had in fracking that we had five years ago.

This means there’s a supply demand imbalance now in the US. At the same time, the Saudis are cutting supply. All this is going at the same time where you're transitioning away from an oil based economy - whether it's electric cars, batteries, solar hydrogen. These transitions can be very bumpy and it's going to be very volatile.

This supply demand imbalance is what's going to cause higher prices in oil over the next five years.

Hedder: Are there other factors in play?

Liegel: The last area to touch on is the rising wages and tight labor supply in the US as discussed in my research. The oil sector is not immune to these drivers. The cost of hiring has increased from the mid $30’s per hour to now above $43 in the last 5 years — a jump of over 20%. This has a direct impact on the cost of production, and makes shale oil less competitive to other oil producers around the globe.

If there is going to be another shale oil revolution, the tight demographics and aging population will be an issue, pushing up the cost of drilling.

