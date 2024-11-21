Oil Price Ticks Lower on Inventory Gain, China Weakness

U.S. oil prices retreated on Wednesday after a weekly report from the Energy Information Administration ("EIA") showed additions in crude and gasoline stockpiles.



On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI crude futures lost 0.75% to close at $68.87 a barrel yesterday. Persistently low crude demand from China, the world's largest oil importer, has also been weighing on prices. Recent stimulus measures have yet to drive any significant near-term recovery in oil consumption. A strengthening U.S. dollar exerted additional downward pressure on the commodity.



With oil unable to reclaim $70 per barrel — a healthy enough level for market participants —investors interested in the sector could benefit from focusing on resilient stocks like EOG Resources EOG, ExxonMobil XOM and Devon Energy DVN.



Let's dig deep into EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report for the week ending Nov. 15.

Analyzing the Latest EIA Report

Crude Oil: The federal government’s EIA report revealed that crude inventories edged up 545,000 barrels compared to analysts’ expectations of a 800,000-barrel decrease. The surprise stockpile gain in the world’s biggest oil consumer was largely thanks to a jump in imports and lower refinery demand.



Total domestic stock now stands at 430.3 million barrels, 4% lower than the year-ago figure of 448.1 million barrels and 4% less than the five-year average.



However, on a bullish note, the latest report shows that supplies at the Cushing terminal (the key delivery hub for U.S. crude futures traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange) fell 140,000 barrels to 25.1 million barrels.



Meanwhile, the crude supply cover dropped marginally from 26.5 days in the previous week to 26.4 days. In the year-ago period, the supply cover was 29.2 days.



Let’s turn to the products now.



Gasoline: Gasoline supplies increased for the third time in five weeks. The 2.1-million-barrel climb was primarily attributable to a weakness in demand. Analysts had forecast that gasoline inventories would fall 2.5 million barrels. At 208.9 million barrels, the current stock of the most widely used petroleum product is 3.5% less than the year-earlier level, while it is 4% lower than the five-year average range.



Distillate: Distillate fuel supplies (including diesel and heating oil) fell for the eighth week out of the last nine. The 114,000-barrel drop reflected an uptick in exports, to go with lower production. Meanwhile, the market looked for a supply draw of 1.8 million barrels. The recent decreases notwithstanding, current inventories — at 114.3 million barrels — are 8.2% above the year-ago level but 4% lower than the five-year average.



Refinery Rates: Refinery utilization, at 90.2%, fell 1.2% from the prior week.

3 Energy Stocks to Track

Having reviewed the Weekly Petroleum Status Report, investors interested in the energy sector might consider operators like EOG Resources, ExxonMobil and Devon Energy. Each of these stocks currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



EOG Resources is a leading player in the Permian Basin, leveraging its extensive acreage in the prime Northern Delaware region. The company excels in cost control and technological innovation, such as Super Zipper fracs, enhancing operational efficiencies. With a strong focus on maximizing returns through strategic investments and partnerships, EOG continues to drive significant growth and value in the region.



ExxonMobil is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world with operations that span almost every corner of the globe. Spring, TX-based ExxonMobil is fully integrated, meaning it participates in every aspect related to energy — from oil production, to refining and marketing.



Devon Energy is an independent energy company whose oil and gas operations are mainly concentrated in the onshore areas of North America, primarily in the United States. The company’s assets are spread across the key oil assets of Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Anadarko Basin and Powder River Basin.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.