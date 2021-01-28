Oil Price Steadies As Crude Inventories Fall

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open higher, with positive oil prices and index futures now in positive territory, set to underpin early session gains. These is no shortage of catalysts, with increasingly volatile equity markets amid heightened retail trading and the targeting of high short interest equities, an increasingly restrictive regulatory framework for the industry, COVID-19 case and vaccination patterns, and earnings ramping up all contributing to drivers of trading dynamics.

WTI crude oil prices steadied on Thursday after early declines fueled by delays to vaccine rollouts and fresh travel curbs to prevent new coronavirus outbreaks. Oil prices were supported by data on Wednesday showing a huge 10 million barrel decline in U.S. crude inventories last week, which analysts said was because of a pick-up in U.S. crude exports and a drop in imports. "Any sort of demand-related optimism remains on pause amid the continued rise of new COVID-19 cases across key demand centres and restricted mobility and public activity," consultants JBC Energy said.

U.S. natural gas futures slipped by about 2% on Thursday on forecasts for slightly lower demand over the next two weeks and ahead of a federal report expected to show a smaller than usual storage draw during mild weather last week. That decline came despite forecast for colder weather in mid-February. Analysts said that U.S. utilities are likely to have pulled 136 bcf of gas from storage in the week ended January 22.

US INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - The Board of Directors of Chevron declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and twenty-nine cents ($1.29) per share, payable March 10, 2021 to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business February 17, 2021.

Press Release - The Board of Directors of Exxon Mobil declared a cash dividend of $0.87 per share on the Common Stock, payable on March 10, 2021 to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on February 10, 2021.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters – Qantas Airways and BP PLC announced a strategic partnership to reduce carbon emissions in the aviation sector in Australia as part of their goals to become carbon neutral companies by 2050. The agreement, along with Air New Zealand backing the New Zealand government's decision to implement a biofuels mandate to cut carbon emissions in the transport sector, is a sign that the coronavirus pandemic has not killed long-term industry environmental goals.

Reuters - Three consortia including Asian shipyards are preparing to compete to build Brazil's Petrobras' first two in-house platforms in more than seven years, according to four people familiar with the tender who declined to be named as the information is private. Samsung Heavy Industries, Hyundai Heavy Industries Holding Co Ltd and Daewoo Heavy Industries & Machinery Ltd have formed separate consortia that are expected to bid after seven months of preparations, the sources said. Offers are due on Monday, Feb. 1.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Cenovus Energy forecast higher production and capital spending in 2021, helped by a recovery in fuel demand and its acquisition of rival Husky Energy. The company said it plans to invest between C$2.3 billion ($1.79 billion) and C$2.7 billion, compared with its 2020 spending forecast of C$750 million to C$850 million.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Bonanza Creek Energy issued preliminary results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, and provided guidance for the first quarter of 2021. Average sales volumes are expected to be 25.0 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (“MBoe/d”) for the fourth quarter, with oil representing 54% of total volumes Average sales volumes are expected to be 25.2 MBoe/d for the full year (54% oil), up 8% over full year 2019; at the mid-point of the most recent annual 2020 guidance range of 25.0 to 25.5 MBoe/d. The Company’s stand-alone 2021 capital plan assumes the completion of 30 gross (25.8 net) drilled, uncompleted wells. Completion activities for these wells started in early January and are expected to continue through the second quarter with the first wells turned to sales during the second quarter. Total capital expenditure guidance for the first quarter of 2021 is $35 to $40 million.

Press Release - CNX Resources released financial and operational results for the fourth quarter. CNX Resources announced earnings per share of $0.87 on revenue of $626.7 million. In addition, on January 26, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a $150 million increase to its existing stock repurchase program. This increases the amount available under the current stock repurchase program to $245 million, which is not subject to an expiration date.

Press Release - EQT announced its commitment to a pilot project to demonstrate the production of responsibly sourced natural gas for use in domestic and international energy markets. The intent of the pilot is to show that natural gas can be, and is, produced with high environmental and social standards, and that global energy market demand exists and is growing for these differentiated RSG products.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Marathon Oil Corporation announced an update regarding its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, including significant changes to its executive compensation framework as well as new quantitative greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction initiatives. The Company believes continuously improving all elements of its ESG performance is essential to successfully executing its long-term strategy of maximizing shareholder value, including the delivery of strong financial returns and sustainable free cash flow while maintaining a solid balance sheet and returning capital to shareholders.

Press Release - Murphy Oil announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, including a net loss attributable to Murphy of $172 million, or $1.11 net loss per diluted share. Adjusted net loss, which excludes discontinued operations and other one-off items, was $14 million, or $0.09 net loss per diluted share. In addition, Murphy is planning 2021 capital expenditures (CAPEX) to be in the range of $675 to $725 million with full year 2021 production to be in the range of 155 to 165 MBOEPD, comprised of approximately 52 percent oil and 59 percent total liquids volumes. Production for first quarter 2021 is estimated to be in the range of 149 to 157 MBOEPD.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Surge Energy announced its 2021 budget guidance, as approved by the Company's Board of Directors, as well as an update on Surge's ongoing Environmental, Social and Governance program. In 2021, the Company is budgeting to spend $55 million of exploration and development capital (including corporate overhead charges), which includes bringing on production 32 gross (32 net), wells of which 9 gross (9 net) wells were rig released in late Q4/20. The 2021 capital budget is primarily focused on Surge's Sparky core area. Additionally, Surge intends to drill a well at Valhalla, offsetting the Company's prolific Montney well that came on production in late 2019, which has produced over 200,000 barrels of oil to date. This medium/light oil focused drilling program is fully funded by cash flow, increases Surge's production by six percent, from 17,000 boepd exit 2020 to 18,000 boepd on average for 2021, and pays down net bank debt at current prices.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Core Laboratories N.V. reported that continuing operations resulted in fourth quarter 2020 revenue of $113,700,000. Core's operating income was $23,400,000, with earnings per diluted share of $0.31, all in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. The financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 include a non-cash adjustment of $11.9 million to reverse previously recognized stock compensation expense associated with performance share awards that did not fully vest and were revalued. Operating income, ex-items, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $13,000,000, yielding operating margins of 11% and EPS, ex-items, of $0.18.

Press Release - Kirby announced net earnings attributable to Kirby for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 of $22.2 million or $0.37 per share, compared with $2.8 million or $0.05 per share for the 2019 fourth quarter. Excluding one-time charges in the 2019 fourth quarter, net earnings attributable to Kirby were $34.5 million or $0.58 per share. Consolidated revenues for the 2020 fourth quarter were $489.8 million compared with $655.9 million reported for the 2019 fourth quarter.

Press Release - Oceaneering International announced that Ms. Karen H. Beachy and Dr. Kavitha Velusamy have joined Oceaneering's Board of Directors as independent, non-executive directors in Classes II and III, respectively. Ms. Beachy's and Dr. Velusamy's initial terms of office extend until Oceaneering's Annual Meeting of Shareholders in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Ms. Beachy has been appointed to the Compensation Committee of the Board and Dr. Velusamy has been appointed to the Audit Committee of the Board.

Petrofac is set to build on its provision of Operations & Maintenance Support Services for INEOS FPS following the award of an enhanced five-year contract. Under the terms of the agreement, Petrofac will continue to supply personnel to the Unity Platform in the Central North Sea, the onshore Cruden Bay Terminal and other landline sites. The contract has also been reconfigured to include engineering and construction support.

REFINERS

Press Release – Valero Energy reported a net loss attributable to Valero stockholders of $359 million, or $0.88 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $1.1 billion, or $2.58 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the adjustments shown in the accompanying earnings release tables, the adjusted net loss attributable to Valero stockholders was $429 million, or $1.06 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to fourth quarter 2019 adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $873 million, or $2.13 per share. Fourth quarter 2020 adjusted results exclude the after-tax benefit from a LIFO liquidation adjustment of $70 million.

Press Release – Darling Ingredients & Valero Energy announced that their 50/50 joint venture, Diamond Green Diesel, has received approval from both companies' Boards of Directors to proceed with the construction of the renewable diesel production facility to be located at Valero's Port Arthur, Texas refinery.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Equity indices pared overnight losses and turned positive recently, as investors weighed positive catalysts such as upbeat earnings from Apple and Facebook. On the economic front, weekly jobless claims rose less than expected, to 847,000 claims, while 4Q GDP rose 4%, slightly below expectations of 4.3% growth. European stocks were in the red and Japan’s Nikkei ended lower following Wall Street's worst sell-off since October in the previous session on concerns about high valuations. Gold prices slid as investors opted for the relative shelter of the dollar from souring risk sentiment and after the Fed expressed worries over the slow pace of economic recovery.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.