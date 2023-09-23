News & Insights

Oil price spike does not change ECB's view on inflation-Villeroy

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

September 23, 2023 — 04:57 am EDT

Written by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gilles Guillaume for Reuters ->

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Bank of France head Francois Villeroy de Galhau, a governing council member of the European Central Bank (ECB), said on Saturday that the spike in oil and fuel prices did not change the ECB's objective to bring inflation back towards 2% by 2025.

"Gasoline consumption at the pump represents roughly 5% of our total consumption, so it is a small part of total inflation, even if it is what is most visible," he told France Inter radio.

Brent crude oil prices LCOc1 are trading near $100 a barrel, as investors are focused on the prospect of a supply deficit in the fourth quarter after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia extended supply cuts.

Villeroy noted that the current rise in energy prices was not as widespread as in 2022 after start of the war in Ukraine, when it included other types of energy and commodities such as grains and metals, making the rising oil price less of a threat to underlying disinflation.

"I will say it again this morning, our forecast and our commitment is to bring inflation towards 2% by 2025," he added.

Villeroy also reiterated that ECB rates were at a good level and called for patience.

"We have passed the peak of inflation, there even seem to be a turnaround in underlying inflation (...) now we have to be perseverant, keep rates at this level for as long as it takes," he said. "Patience is more important than raising rates further."

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gilles Guillaume)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.