Oil Price Forecast: WTI Crude Oil Eyes 5th Week of Gains Amidst Bullish Outlook

Highlights

WTI crude oil holds steady, eyeing 5th consecutive week of gains.

Growing optimism driven by healthy demand and supply cuts.

Positive economic indicators fuel bullish outlook in energy market.

Overview

U.S. benchmark WTI crude oil prices remain stable on Friday, maintaining a bullish outlook and poised for a remarkable fifth consecutive week of gains. Investors are buoyant with optimism, as they foresee healthy demand and supply cuts sustaining prices in the energy market.

Fueling risk appetite in wider financial markets are growing expectations that major central banks, including the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, are approaching the end of their policy tightening campaigns. This positive development boosts the overall outlook for global growth and energy demand.

The recent supply cuts from the OPEC+ alliance, announced earlier this month, have significantly bolstered both oil benchmarks. As a result, a 3.6% weekly increase is expected, marking the fifth straight week of gains in oil prices.

The market’s bullish demand expectations were further reinforced on Thursday, when the U.S. second-quarter gross domestic product surpassed forecasts, growing at an impressive rate of 2.4%. This robust economic growth supports Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s belief that the economy is capable of achieving a “soft landing,” alleviating concerns of a potential recession in the United States.

Moreover, fresh data released on Friday revealed unexpected resilience in some of the euro zone’s top economies during the second quarter, despite signs of potential weakness ahead, particularly in the manufacturing sector and slowing services.

China, the world’s second-largest economy, has pledged to implement additional stimulus measures to revitalize its post-COVID recovery after experiencing fragile growth in the second quarter.

These positive economic indicators, coupled with healthy demand, have played a significant role in pushing Brent to reach highs not seen since April. Given the current sanguine economic backdrop, many investors are confident that the summit set at $81.75 a barrel for WTI crude oil in January 2023 may be revisited.

In conclusion, the energy market appears poised for continued growth as demand remains robust, and supply cuts continue to make a positive impact. With a favorable economic outlook and indications of strong demand, the trajectory seems bullish for the foreseeable future. Investors are closely monitoring these developments and remain optimistic about the potential gains in the energy sector.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Light Crude Oil

The Light Crude Oil Futures market is currently displaying bullish sentiment. The 4-hour chart indicates a minor decline in the current price compared to the previous close. However, both the 200-4H and 50-4H moving averages are below the current price, supporting the bullish trend. The 14-4H RSI at 62.00 signifies strong momentum.

Despite the bullish outlook, the market is still facing headwinds at the resistance zone identified as 80.28 to 81.57.

