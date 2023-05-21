Oil Price Forecast: Weakening Amid Debt Ceiling Concerns, Fuel Demand Threatened

FXEmpire.com -

WTI Highlights

Oil prices decline due to U.S. debt ceiling concerns

Weekly gains provide temporary respite for Brent and WTI crude prices

Chinese demand expected to boost oil prices in 2023

WTI Overview

Oil prices experienced a decline on Friday amid concerns that U.S. politicians may not reach an agreement on raising the debt ceiling, potentially leading to a default that could harm the economy and reduce fuel demand.

The closing prices for Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were as follows: Brent settled at $75.58 per barrel, down 0.8%, while WTI for July expiry settled at $71.69, down 0.3%. Additionally, CFD WTI Oil settled at $71.84, a decrease of $0.22 or 0.30%, and the United States Oil Fund ETF (USO) finished at $63.90, down $0.14 or 0.22%.

Despite this, both Brent and U.S. crude prices managed to achieve their first weekly gains in a month, with both benchmarks rising approximately 2%.

Supply Dynamics:

Daily WTI Oil

Oil prices initially rose but later gave up their gains after Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives and President Joe Biden’s administration temporarily halted discussions on raising the federal government’s debt ceiling, which stands at $31.4 trillion.

Concerns were raised by the Treasury Department, warning that the government might be unable to pay all its bills by June 1. However, a White House official mentioned that a deal was still a possibility.

In addition, the U.S. oil rig count, a leading indicator of future production, experienced a significant weekly decline of 11 to reach 575 rigs. This decline represents the largest weekly drop since September 2021, according to energy services firm Baker Hughes Co.

Demand Dynamics:

The markets were unsettled by comments made by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who stated that inflation was “far above” the Fed’s objective.

Powell also mentioned that no decisions had been made yet regarding the next interest rate action. These remarks led to a decrease in U.S. stocks, Treasury yields, and the value of the dollar.

On a positive note, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reassured the strength and stability of the country’s banking system during a meeting with bank CEOs, which provided some support for the markets.

Furthermore, analysts from the National Australia Bank suggested that prices could potentially rise due to increased Chinese demand throughout 2023. In April, China’s oil refinery throughput rose by 18.9% compared to the previous year, reaching the second-highest level on record. Chinese refiners maintained high production levels to meet recovering domestic fuel demand and build stockpiles in preparation for the summer travel season.

Short-Term Analysis:

Considering the uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling negotiations and the potential for further interest rate hikes, there is growing concern about weakened demand in the United States.

However, the anticipation of higher Chinese demand in 2023 could counterbalance these factors and potentially drive prices upward.

It is important to closely monitor the progress of debt ceiling discussions and any subsequent decisions made by the Federal Reserve, as these factors will likely have a significant impact on short-term oil price movements.

