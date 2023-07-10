Oil Price Forecast: Traders Reacting to OPEC+ Supply Cuts, US, China Economic Uncertainty

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia influence oil market.

China’s economic slowdown adds to market volatility.

Investors cautious as they await crucial US, China economic data.

Overview

Supply and demand dynamics are shaping the movement of U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures. Despite initially reaching its highest level since June 5, oil prices have edged lower as cautious investors await crucial economic data from the United States and China. However, losses have been limited due to the anticipated supply cuts from major oil exporters, Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Supply Side

On the supply side, Saudi Arabia has extended its output cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) into August. Additionally, Russia plans to reduce crude exports by 500,000 bpd. Russia will redirect the excess crude to meet domestic fuel demand. These measures have already led to a significant reduction in floating storage near the Egyptian Red Sea port of Ain Sukhna. This move is aimed at easing Saudi Arabia’s oil glut and maintaining a balanced market.

Demand Side

In terms of demand, China’s factory-gate prices experienced their sharpest decline in over seven years in June. This indicates a slowdown in the recovery momentum of the world’s second-largest economy. The economic uncertainty in China adds to the existing market volatility, driven by the ongoing struggle between Western economies’ demand concerns and OPEC’s supply-control strategies.

Despite the cautious market sentiment, oil benchmarks achieved notable gains last week, reaching their highest levels since May. Saudi Arabia and Russia supported these gains by committing to deepen supply cuts in August, demonstrating their efforts to balance the market.

US, China Economic Data Sets the Tone

Looking ahead, oil traders are closely monitoring upcoming economic data releases, including the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) and China’s economic indicators. The outcome of these data points will significantly impact market sentiment and influence future demand patterns.

Short-Term Outlook

In summary, it is evident that supply and demand dynamics continue to be the primary factors influencing oil price movements. While the supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia act as a buffer against losses, concerns arise from the economic slowdown in China, further fueling market uncertainty. As investors eagerly await vital economic data, the market’s trajectory will hinge on the intricate interplay between supply adjustments and shifting demand trends.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour WTI Crude Oil

WTI Crude Oil sentiment is currently cautiously bullish. The current 4-hour price of $73.36 is slightly below the previous close, indicating a slight bearish bias. However, the price remains above both the 200-4H and 50-4H moving averages, signaling a bullish trend. Furthermore, the 50-4H moving average is in a position to overtake the 200-4H moving average, which would further confirm a strong uptrend. The 14-4H RSI at 65.20 suggests bullish momentum, although buying momentum stalled as the market approached the overbought level of 70.

Key support is found between $67.37 and $68.31, while resistance is observed between $74.73 and $75.06. Traders should closely monitor the price’s ability to break through the resistance area for a stronger bullish confirmation.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

