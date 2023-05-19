Oil Price Forecast: Lower amidst Debt Ceiling Negotiation Halt, Powell Remarks

FXEmpire.com -

Oil Highlights

Debt ceiling talks pause, causing WTI oil prices to drop and fueling concerns about energy demand

Powell’s remarks on inflation and potential interest rate hike increase market unease

China’s growing demand offers a potential offset to worries of weakening U.S. demand

Oil Overview

WTI Oil prices took a downward turn on Friday amid a pause in talks between U.S. House of Representatives Republicans and President Joe Biden’s administration concerning the government’s debt ceiling. The halt in negotiations raised concerns about a potential default. This in turn could lead to a decrease in energy demand. Despite these worries, there is a silver lining as the U.S. crude oil benchmark is poised to achieve its first weekly gains in a month.

At 18:31 GMT, WTI Oil is trading $71.66, down $0.40 or -0.56%. The United States Oil Fund ETF (USO) is at $63.65, down $0.39 or -0.61%.

Time Running Out for Debt Ceiling Agreement

Time is running out for President Biden and House Republicans to reach an agreement on raising the federal government’s borrowing limit, which currently stands at $31.4 trillion. The Treasury Department has issued a warning, stating that failure to secure a deal soon could result in a catastrophic default by June 1. Such a default would leave the government unable to meet its financial obligations, leading to significant repercussions. While there is still a chance for an agreement to be reached. The prevailing uncertainty surrounding the negotiations has instilled unease in the markets. Investors and market participants are closely monitoring the situation. The outcome will have far-reaching implications for the U.S. economy and financial stability.

Powell’s Inflation Remarks Dampen Market

Adding to the market unease, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s recent remarks about inflation being “far above” the Fed’s objective have fueled concerns. Powell clarified that no decisions have been made yet regarding the next interest rate action. Consequently, the likelihood of a 25 basis point rate hike during the June meeting is increasing. This has dampened investor sentiment. The news of the debt ceiling negotiations and Powell’s comments had a negative impact. This resulted in declines in U.S. stocks, Treasury yields, and the dollar.

Yellen Reassures Markets Amidst Concerns

On a more positive note, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sought to reassure the markets about the strength and stability of the country’s banking system in a meeting with bank CEOs. However, concerns regarding demand weakness in the United States persist, fueled by the possibility of additional rate hikes.

China’s Growing Demand Offsets Concerns

Analysts from National Australia Bank suggest that concerns over demand weakness could be offset by China’s growing demand throughout 2023. China’s demand is expected to continue its upward trajectory, as indicated by recent data. In April, China’s oil refinery throughput surged by 18.9% compared to the previous year, reaching its second-highest level on record. This surge in throughput highlights the strong domestic fuel demand recovery in China. Chinese refiners have been operating at high capacity to meet this recovering demand. They are also stockpiling reserves in preparation for the summer travel season. Overall, China’s robust demand presents a potential offset to worries of weakening demand in other regions.

Technical Analysis

Daily WTI Oil

WTI Oil is trading on the weakside of $72.57 (S1), making it new resistance. Overtaking, $72.57 (S1) will signal the return of buyers. Generating enough upside momentum could drive the market into the major pivot at $78.02.

A sustained move under $72.57 (S1) will indicate the selling pressure is getting stronger. If this creates enough downside momentum then look for the selling to possibly extend into $68.49 (S2) over the near-term.

Resistance & Support Levels

S1 – $72.57 R1 – $78.02 S2 – $68.49 R2 – $82.10 S3 – $63.04

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.