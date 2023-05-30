Oil Price Forecast: Investors Brace for OPEC+ Meeting Amidst Debt Ceiling Worries

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

U.S. debt ceiling concerns impact oil prices.

Mixed signals from major oil producers create uncertainty.

OPEC+ meeting outcome and Chinese data crucial for oil market.

Overview

Oil prices are lower on Tuesday after initially rising, as worries about the U.S. debt ceiling agreement’s effectiveness dampened the market’s willingness to take risks. Furthermore, conflicting statements from key oil producers have created uncertainty about future supply levels, leading to a murky outlook before their upcoming meeting this weekend.

At 06:23 GMT, WTI Oil is trading $72.305, down $0.529 or -0.73%. Last Friday, the United States Oil Fund ETF (USO) settled at $64.83, up $0.74 or +1.16%.

Demand Issues

Concerns about the viability of raising the U.S. debt ceiling are affecting oil prices. Some hard-right Republican lawmakers have expressed opposition to the deal, while President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy remain optimistic about its passage.

The agreement must be approved by a divided U.S. Congress before June 5, the deadline set by the Treasury Department for meeting financial obligations. This uncertainty is keeping investors on the sidelines and creating a stand-off.

Supply Issues

The upcoming meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia (OPEC+), on June 4, adds to market uncertainty.

There are mixed messages from major oil producers regarding their intention to increase or maintain output cuts. Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister warned short-sellers to be cautious, suggesting a potential output cut by OPEC+. However, Russian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, indicate a leaning towards leaving output unchanged.

Short-Term Outlook: Neutral

Investors are closely watching the outcome of the OPEC+ meeting as conflicting statements from major oil producers continue. The recent voluntary production cuts by OPEC+ caught the market by surprise. With the final decision pending, investors are exercising extreme caution. Additionally, market focus will be on Chinese manufacturing and service sector data, which will provide insights into the fuel demand recovery in the world’s largest oil importer.

Technical Analysis

Daily WTI Oil

WTI Oil crossed to the weakside of $72.57 (S1) on Tuesday, putting it in a potentially bearish position. If this move fuels enough downside momentum over the near-term then look for a possible break into $68.49 (S2).

Recovering $72.57 (S1) will signal the return of buyers. If this generates enough upside momentum then look for a possible surge into $78.02 (PIVOT).

Resistance & Support Levels

S1 – $72.57 PIVOT – $78.02 S2 – $68.49 R1 – $82.10 S3 – $63.04

