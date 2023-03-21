Oil price fall speculative, to hit $140 by year-end -Andurand

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 21, 2023 — 06:53 am EDT

Written by Julia Payne for Reuters ->

By Julia Payne

LAUSANNE, March 21 (Reuters) - The recent fall in oil prices due to banking jitters is speculative and oil will hit $140 a barrel by the end of the year, hedge fund manager Pierre Andurand of Andurand Capital said on Tuesday.

Still, electric vehicles will eventually sap gasoline demand and cause oil demand growth to slow in the coming years, Andurand told the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Demand will peak around 2030, he said, adding: "Even when we peak, oil demand won't fall down so fast. We will reach peak demand towards 110 million barrels per day and then a slow decline from there."

(Reporting by Julia Payne; writing by Noah Browning; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

((noah.browning@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.