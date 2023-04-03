Oil Posts Biggest Daily Gain in Nearly a Year Following News of Production Cuts by OPEC+

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set to kick off the new quarter sharply higher, gardening support from a rally in the crude complex while major equity futures fell as the gains in oil fueled additional inflationary concerns.

WTI and Brent crude oil are starting off the week notably higher, posting their biggest daily gain in nearly a year following news of production cuts by OPEC+. On Sunday, OPEC+ surprised traders by announcing further production target cuts of about 1.16 million bpd. However, the group had been expected to maintain its earlier decision to cut output by 2 million bpd until December. This surprise cut brings the total volume of cuts by OPEC+ to 3.66 million bpd, which equates to 3.7% of global demand. The decrease in production will take effect in May and go through the end of the year. In reaction to the news, Goldman Sachs has raised its price target increase for Brent crude oil to $95 and $100 a barrel for 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Natural gas futures are down by 5%, pressured by forecasts for warmer weather and lower heating demand.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Equinor, on behalf of several licences, has awarded contracts for the use of Transocean Encourage, mainly in the Norwegian Sea, and Transocean Enabler, for the Johan Castberg field. At the same time, the companies have signed a strategic collaboration agreement.

Petrobras' executive board will emphasize greener goals and partnerships among new proposals its next strategic plan, Brazil's state-run oil company said on Friday.

Volta announced that Shell USA, Inc., a subsidiary of Shell, has completed the previously announced acquisition of Volta in an all-cash transaction. The merger brings Volta's powerful dual charging and media network to Shell's established brand and seeks to unlock robust, long-term growth opportunities in electric vehicle ("EV") charging. The transaction closed after receiving various regulatory clearances and approval from Volta's stockholders.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

EQT and Context Labs announced the establishment of a strategic partnership to advance the commercialization of verified low carbon intensity natural gas products and carbon credits. The partnership brings together EQT, the largest natural gas producer in the U.S., and Context Labs, an expert in distributed ledger technology, advanced climate data and analytics, machine learning and AI-capabilities.

Hess announced that it will donate $50 million over the next five years to the Salk Institute’s Harnessing Plants Initiative (HPI), which aims to combat climate change by developing plants’ natural ability to capture and store potentially billions of tons of carbon per year from the atmosphere.

Matador Resources announced that, subject to market conditions, it intends to offer $400 million of senior unsecured notes due 2028 in a private placement to eligible purchasers. Matador intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

Ovintiv announced it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire substantially all leasehold interest and related assets of Black Swan Oil & Gas, PetroLegacy Energy and Piedra Resources , which are portfolio companies of funds managed by EnCap Investments L.P., in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $4.275 billion. Upon closing, the acquisition will add approximately 1,050 net 10,000 foot well locations to Ovintiv's Permian inventory and approximately 65,000 net acres in the core of the Midland Basin, strategically located in close proximity to Ovintiv's current Permian operations. The transaction has been unanimously approved by Ovintiv's Board of Directors.

CANADIAN E&PS

Vermilion Energy announced the closing of the acquisition of Equinor Energy Ireland Limited from Equinor ASA on March 31, 2023.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Atlas Energy Solutions initiations; Citi with a Buy, Capital One Securities with an Overweight, Goldman Sachs with a Buy, Piper Sandler with an Overweight, Barclays with an Overweight, RBC Capital with an Overweight, Stephens with an Overweight and Raymond James with a Strong Buy.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Expro Group Holdings with a Buy rating.

KBR announced that its Canadian entity, KBR Industrial Canada Co., has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Equinor Canada for the front-end engineering design (FEED) of the topside facilities of the new Bay Du Nord floating production, storage, and offloading facility (FPSO) to be located offshore Newfoundland, Canada.

Barclays upgraded U.S. Silica Holdings to Equal Weight from Underweight.

DRILLERS

Noble announced changes to its share capital. During the period since February 28, 2023, 3,776,358 new A ordinary shares each with a nominal value of USD 0.00001 have been issued.

Noble announced that Noble Finance II LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent, has commenced an offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes due 2030. Noble intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund the redemption of all of the outstanding 11%/ 13%/ 15% Senior Secured PIK Toggle Notes due 2028 issued by Noble Finance Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent, to pay any premiums, fees and expenses related to the Redemption and the issuance of the 2030 Notes, to repay the outstanding borrowings under the $350 million term loan facility borrowed by Parent's subsidiary, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S and the remainder, if any, for general corporate purposes.

REFINERS

The gas oil hydrotreater was shut following a fire at Valero Energy 335,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, said people familiar with plant operations.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

After OPEC+ producers unexpectedly cut their output target, oil prices surged, causing the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq futures to decline as concerns over ongoing inflationary pressures resurfaced. Meanwhile, oil heavyweights in Europe rallied, pushing main indexes higher on the first trading session of the new quarter. Japanese stocks closed higher, supported by gains in energy-related shares. The appreciating dollar was limiting gold's upside. Investors will look for the U.S. PMI numbers later in the day.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.