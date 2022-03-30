Oil, portfolio flows push Canadian dollar to near 5-month high
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, March 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in nearly five months against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices rose and investors rebalanced portfolios near the end of the first quarter of the year.
"We are seeing some month-end and quarter-end flows which are generally loonie-positive," said Rahim Madhavji, president at KnightsbridgeFX.com. "Outside of that, we have seen a bit more strength in the oil markets."
Canadian inflation has also climbed to a multi-decade high, which has led to a more hawkish stance from the Bank of Canada. Investors are betting the central bank will begin hiking its key interest rate in half-percentage-point increments, with the first of the rarely used upsized moves possibly coming as soon as next month.
