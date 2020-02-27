Oil Plunges for Fifth Day on Demand Worries as Coronavirus Spreads

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks, alongside broader equities, are set to extend recent sell pressure, as investors flee risk assets globally and corporates qualitatively lower guidance in the near-term amid the coronavirus outbreak. Equity futures are lower by over 1%, while oil prices are down another 3%, to 12-month lows, and the 10-year Treasury yield reached a fresh low of 1.274% this morning. Earnings are busy across this morning.

Oil prices fell nearly 3% on Thursday, plunging for a fifth day to their lowest since January 2019 as a rise in new coronavirus cases outside China fueled fears of a pandemic that could slow the global economy and dent demand for crude. "The negative price impact would intensify if the coronavirus were declared pandemic by the World Health Organization, something that looks imminent," said PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga. "The mood is gloomy and the end of the tunnel is not in sight – there is no light ahead just darkness. Not even a refreshingly positive weekly U.S. oil report was able to lend price support."

Natural gas futures are lower by half a percent, sitting at 47-month lows at $1.77, ahead of weekly inventory data. Analysts expect a drawdown of 155 bcf.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Eni has successfully drilled Agogo-3, the second appraisal well of Agogo discovery in Block 15/06, offshore Angola, increasing by about 40% the estimate of oil in place, which is now of 1 billion barrels with further upside to be tested in the Northern sector of the field. Agogo-3 has been drilled by the Libongos drillship 1.5 km North-West of the Agogo-2 and 4.5 km North-West of Agogo-1 wells. Agogo field is located approximately 180 km from the coast and 23 kilometers from the West Hub (N’Goma FPSO). This appraisal well is located in a water depth of 1,700 m and reached a total measured depth of 4,321 m.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Husky Energy generated funds from operations of $3.3 billion in 2019, including $469 million in the fourth quarter. Cash flow from operating activities, including changes in non-cash working capital, was $3 billion in 2019, including $866 million in the fourth quarter. Funds from operations of $469 million, compared to $583 million in the year-ago period; reflects lower U.S. crack spreads, the extended shutdown at the Lima Refinery, lower Infrastructure and Marketing margins and $74 million related to employee severance. The operating margin at the Lima Refinery was negative $129 million, reflecting impacts from the shutdown to complete the crude oil flexibility project. Net loss of $2.3 billion, compared to net earnings of $216 million in Q4 2018, reflecting fourth quarter after-tax impairments. All currency is expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Apache announced its financial and operational results for the fourth-quarter and full-year 2019. Apache reported a loss of $3.0 billion or $7.89 per diluted common share during the fourth-quarter 2019. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, including primarily the impact of asset impairments in both the upstream assets in Alpine High and gathering, processing, and transmission assets from the consolidated results of Altus Midstream, Apache’s fourth-quarter income totaled $31 million, or $0.08 per share. Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter was $778 million, and adjusted EBITDAX was $1.1 billion. For the full-year 2019, Apache reported a loss of $3.6 billion, or $9.43 per diluted common share. On an adjusted basis, Apache’s 2019 earnings totaled $2 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.9 billion, and adjusted EBITDAX was $4.0 billion.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Berry reported an 18% increase in fourth quarter 2019 production from its California assets over the prior year fourth quarter and it replaced nearly 300% of its California proved reserves. For the full year of 2019, Berry's net income was $44 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, and Adjusted Net Income(1) was $110 million, or $1.35 per diluted share. For the fourth quarter of 2019, the net loss was $7 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, and Adjusted Net Income was $33 million, or $0.41 per diluted share. In addition, the Board approved a first quarter 2020 dividend of $0.12 per share, as it has done each quarter since becoming a public company in 2018. The Board also approved the opportunistic repurchase of an additional $50 million shares pursuant to the previously announced $100 million share repurchase program.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - California Resources announced fourth quarter 2019 and full year results. For the fourth quarter of 2019, CRC reported a net loss attributable to common stock (CRC net loss) of $67 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stock of $346 million, or $7.00 per diluted share, for the same period of 2018. Adjusted net income1 for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $36 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, compared to $26 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the same period in 2018. Total daily net production volumes decreased 10% year-over-year, from 136,000 BOE per day for the fourth quarter of 2018 to 123,000 BOE per day for the fourth quarter of 2019.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Callon Petroleum reported results of operations for the three months and full-year ended December 31, 2019. All financial and operating results presented include Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. results from December 21 to December 31, 2019 unless otherwise noted. Fourth quarter 2019 highlights include fourth quarter 2019 production of 46.6 Mboe/d (75% oil), an increase of 14% over fourth quarter 2018 volumes and a sequential increase of 23%; realized loss available to common stockholders of $23.5 million, or ($0.09) per diluted share, and adjusted net income(i) of $56.8 million or $0.23 per diluted share; generated $137.6 million of cash from operating activities, exceeding cash used in investing activities for operational capital additions of $105.8 million; and sustained strong operating margins of $37.74 per Boe.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Continental Resources announced its full-year 2019 and fourth quarter 2019 operating and financial results, as well as its 2020 capital expenditures budget and operating plan. The Company reported full-year 2019 net income of $775.6 million, or $2.08 per diluted share. For full-year 2019, typically excluded items in aggregate represented $63.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. Adjusted net income for full-year 2019 was $838.7 million, or $2.25 per diluted share (non-GAAP). Net cash provided by operating activities for full-year 2019 was $3.12 billion and EBITDAX was $3.45 billion (non-GAAP). Full-year 2019 production increased 14% over full-year 2018, averaging 340,395 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boepd). 2019 oil production increased 18% over 2018, averaging 197,991 barrels of oil per day (Bopd). 2019 natural gas production increased 10% over 2018, averaging 854.4 million cubic feet per day (MMcfpd).

KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded Continental Resources to ‘Sector Weight’ from ‘Overweight’.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Comstock Resources reported financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. On July 16, 2019, Comstock completed the acquisition of Covey Park Energy. The Company's annual financial results include the results of operations of Covey Park beginning on July 16, 2019. On August 14, 2018, the Company completed transactions in which entities controlled by Dallas businessman Jerry Jones contributed Bakken Shale properties to the Company in exchange for a controlling interest in the Company. The 2019 results and the period from August 14, 2018 through December 31, 2018 reflect the Jones Contribution, while results for the period from January 1, 2018 through August 13, 2018 reflect the historical results of Comstock for that period. For the fourth quarter of 2019, Comstock reported net income available to common stockholders of $40.8 million or $0.19 per diluted share. Net income available to common stockholders as adjusted to exclude certain items not related to normal operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $49.1 million or $0.22 per diluted share.

Press Release - EQT announced financial and operational performance results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2019, as well as the successful renegotiation of its contractual midstream rates with EQM Midstream Partners and the exchange of 50% of its equity stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporation. Fourth quarter highlights include achieved sales volumes of 373 Bcfe or 4.06 Bcfe/d, at the high-end of guidance; total operating revenues of $1.0 billion; received average realized price of $2.54 per Mcfe; Capital expenditures of $355 million; well costs of $800 per foot in Pennsylvania Marcellus, on track to hit target well costs; net cash provided by operating activities of $218 million; and adjusted free cash flow of $148 million.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - HighPoint Resources reported fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial and operating results, 2020 operating and financial guidance and year-end 2019 proved reserves. Highlights include notable increases in total production, oil volumes, proved reserves, and EBITDAX, a meaningful improvement in operating costs and positive well results from our drilling program. For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company reported a net loss of $47.8 million, or $0.23 per diluted share. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was a loss of $9.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share. EBITDAX for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $97.4 million. For 2019, the Company reported a loss of $134.8 million, or $0.64 per diluted share.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Laredo Petroleum announced the Company's 2020 capital budget of approximately $450 million and updated its 2020 - 2022 three-year outlook. The Company's capital program for 2020 is structured to facilitate an efficient transition from Laredo's established acreage position to the recently acquired, oilier acreage in Howard County and target capital efficient oil production growth within cash flow. Utilizing commodity prices of $50.00 per barrel WTI and $2.25 per MMBtu Henry Hub for the budget in 2020, the Company expects to grow oil at a mid-single digit rate within cash flow and be in full development mode in Howard County by the end of the second quarter of 2020. Laredo expects to invest approximately $450 million in 2020, excluding non-budgeted acquisitions and the recent Howard County bolt-on transaction.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Lonestar Resources together with its subsidiaries announced that it has entered into a Joint Development Agreement in Gonzales County with one of the largest producers in the Eagle Ford Shale which encompasses an Area of Mutual Interest totaling approximately 15,000 acres. The agreement calls for Lonestar to operate a minimum of 3 to 4 Eagle Ford Shale wells annually on behalf of the two companies through 2022 that are intended to hold-by-production approximately 6,000 gross acres within the AMI. The agreement gives Lonestar’s partner the option to participate in each well with a 50% WI or to participate via a carried working interest that ranges from approximately 9-17%, depending on location. The JDA, which requires lower levels of annual gross drilling activity than Lonestar has engaged in on its own since becoming active in Gonzales County in 2016, provides significant benefits for both parties.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - PDC Energy announced its 2019 full-year and fourth quarter operating and financial results. The Company also provided detailed 2020 guidance and a preliminary 2021 outlook. Net loss for 2019 was $57 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share in 2018. The year-over-year change was due to the aforementioned decrease in total revenues offsetting a 22 percent decrease in total costs and expenses between periods. Adjusted net income, a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure defined below, was $53 million in 2019 compared to an adjusted net loss of $196 million in 2018. Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2019 was approximately $21 million compared to net income of $179 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - QEP Resources reported fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial and operating results and provided initial 2020 guidance and capital investment plan. For the full year 2019 the Company drilled a total of 76 horizontal wells, including 69 in the Permian Basin and seven in the Williston Basin, and turned 66 operated wells to production, including 59 in the Permian Basin and seven in the Williston Basin. The average lateral length for the wells completed in the Permian Basin in 2019 was 10,205 feet and the average lateral length for the wells completed in the Williston Basin in 2019 was 10,182 feet. The Company reported a net loss of $110.4 million in the fourth quarter 2019, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $629.3 million, or $2.66 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter 2018.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - SandRidge Energy announced financial and operational results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. For the fourth quarter, the Company reported a net loss of $249 million, or $7.01 per share, and net cash provided by operating activities of $26 million. After adjusting for certain items, the Company's adjusted net loss amounted to $4 million, or $0.11 per share, operating cash flow totaled $31 million and adjusted EBITDA was $32 million for the quarter. Production totaled 2.7 MMBoe (31% oil, 21% NGLs and 48% natural gas) for the fourth quarter and 12.0 MMBoe (30% oil, 24% NGLs and 46% natural gas) for the full year of 2019. The Company did not bring any new wells to sales during the fourth quarter.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - WPX Energy reported fourth-quarter 2019 oil volumes of 111,700 barrels per day, which was 16 percent higher vs. a year ago and 3 percent higher than third-quarter 2019. WPX reported an unaudited fourth-quarter loss from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders of $121 million, or a loss of $0.29 per share on a diluted basis. The loss was driven by a $199 million net loss on derivatives primarily from forward mark-to-market losses on the company’s hedge book. For full-year 2019, WPX reported income of $258 million for the same measure, or income of $0.61 per share.

Press Release - Whiting Petroleum announced fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results. Consistent with the Company’s guidance, fourth quarter total production and oil production remained flat relative to production in the third quarter. The Company maintained strict control over capital expenditures, underspending its full-year capital budget of $820 million by $42 million or 5%. This was driven by improvements in cycle times and well cost reductions. On the cost side, full year lease operating expense (LOE) of $7.17 per barrel of oil equivalent and general and administrative (G&A) of $2.45 per BOE were below the mid-point of the Company’s guidance. These results reflect ongoing savings from the Company’s mid-year reorganization and the benefit of comprehensive cost reduction initiatives that were introduced in the second half of the year.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Gran Tierra Energy announced the Company's financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. All dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. 2019 key highlights are as follows: Increased the Company's 1P reserves to 79 MMBOE (100% oil), representing 200% 1P reserves replacement, and grew 1P net present value discounted at 10% to $1.5 billion before tax ($1.3 billion after tax) and 1P net asset value to $2.50 per share before tax ($1.83 per share after tax). Maintained the Company's 2P reserves at 142 MMBOE (100% oil) and increased 2P NPV10 to $2.9 billion before tax ($2.3 billion after tax) and 2P NAV to $6.23 per share before tax ($4.49 per share after tax).

Press Release - Seven Generations Energy reported result for fourth quarter of 2019. Net income per diluted share was $0.24 in the fourth quarter, and $1.36 for the full year, an increase of 12% over 2018 on a full year basis. Fourth quarter and full year 2019 funds flow was $353 million and $1.39 billion, respectively, with capital investments of $233 million for the fourth quarter and $1.23 billion for the full year. Free cash flow was $120 million in the fourth quarter and $158 million for full year 2019. Sales volumes were 208,100 boe/d (36% condensate, 22% other NGLs, 42% natural gas) in the fourth quarter of 2019, and average sales volumes were 203,000 boe/d (37% condensate, 22% other NGLs, 41% natural gas) for the full year in 2019, consistent with 2019 guidance.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Touchstone Exploration announced the closing of its previously announced private placement on the same terms as were provided in the Company's news release dated February 20, 2020. The new common shares issued in connection with the private placement were admitted to trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

Press Release - Whitecap Resources reported its operating and audited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. The company achieved average production of 71,050 boe/d on capital expenditures of $404 million compared to our guidance of 70,000 – 72,000 boe/d on capital expenditures of $425 - $475 million as press released on December 18, 2018. It subsequently reduced our capital budget on August 26, 2019 to $400 million with no change to our 2019 average production.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Pason Systems announced its 2019 fourth quarter results. The Company generated consolidated revenue of $68.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 17% from the same period in 2018. The decrease is attributable to a drop in North American drilling activity, offset by a slight increase in activity in the International business unit, increased market share in the US business unit, and continued increases in product penetration in all major business units, leading to increases in Revenue per EDR day.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - TechnipFMC reported fourth quarter 2019 results. Total Company revenue was $3,726.8 million. The Company reported a net loss of $2,414 million, or $5.40 per diluted share. These results included after-tax charges and credits totaling $2,429.1 million of expense, or $5.43 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $15.1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share.

Press Release - TETRA Technologies announced consolidated net loss before discontinued operations of $114 million in the fourth quarter 2019, compared to a loss of $9 million in the third quarter of 2019 and income of $3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net loss per share before discontinued operations attributable to TETRA shareholders during the fourth quarter was $0.91, compared to a loss of $0.06 in the third quarter of 2019 and income of $0.04 in the fourth quarter of 2018. TETRA's adjusted per share earnings before discontinued operations and excluding special items, was $0.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to a loss of $0.02 in the third quarter 2019 and a loss of $0.01 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Fourth quarter 2019 revenue was $259 million, an increase of 5% over the third quarter of 2019 but a decrease of 8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Total year 2019 revenue was $1.038 billion, an increase of 4% over 2018.

DRILLERS

Press Release - Seadril announced that Birgit Aagaard-Svendsen and Herman R. Flinder will be joining the board from February 27, 2020, replacing Eugene I. Davis and Scott D. Vogel who have taken the decision to step down from their current positions.

Press Release - Seadrill announced fourth quarter 2019 results. Revenue was up 8% at $398 million with higher proportion of reimbursable revenues. The company also report technical utilization of 97% and economic utilization of 93%; operating Loss of $93 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $39 million, in line with guidance of $40 million; Net loss of $199 million equivalent to net loss per share of $1.99; Strong order intake of $1.0 billion, resulting in total backlog of $2.5 billion at year end; and Closing cash of $1.4 billion.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - BP Midstream Partners reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. Net income attributable to the Partnership in the fourth quarter was $47.6 million (or $0.45 per unit). Full year results were $167.9 million (or $1.58 per unit). Cash from operating activities was $47.1 million for the fourth quarter and $189.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Keyera announced its year end 2019 financial results. Keyera delivered record financial performance in 2019, with Adjusted EBITDA of $944 million and net earnings of $444 million, or $2.07 per share. Distributable cash flow was $594 million, generating $2.77 on a per share basis. Each of our three business segments achieved record financial results on a realized margin basis, highlighting the benefits of our integrated business. With this continued success, we maintained our dividend track record and increased our dividend by 7% in August.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Shares across the world tumbled wiping out more than $3 trillion in value this week alone, pushing Wall Street futures down, as the rapid spread of the coronavirus outside China raised fears of a pandemic. Investors scurrying to the perceived safety of gold, sent prices higher. The dollar fell as increasing virus fears raised expectations of a Fed rate cut.

