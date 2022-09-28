XOM

Oil output seen halved at Sakhalin-1 in 2022 -RIA cites regional governor

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/VLADIMIR SOLDATKIN

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Oil production of 4.2 million tonnes this year is expected at the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia's Far East, down from a planned 8.9 million, the RIA state news agency said on Wednesday, citing regional governor Valery Limarenko.

"There is a decline expected also in gas (production) due to the fact that the company suspended its production from Sept.16, 2022," Limarenko said.

