Oil output from Brazil's Petrobras dips nearly 7% in third quarter

Adds details

SAO PAULO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Monday that its crude oil production during the third-quarter fell 6.8% compared to the same period last year.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, pumped 2.115 million barrels per day (bpd) in the July-to-September period, according to a Petrobras statement.

Brazil is Latin America's top oil and gas producer, ahead of other major regional petroleum suppliers Mexico, Colombia and Venezuela.

Including natural gas output, the Brazilian oil giant produced a daily average of 2.644 million barrels of oil equivalent, down 6.6% from the same quarter last year.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company attributed the declining output to fewer barrels from its Atapu and Sepia fields, the stoppage of operations at its FPSO Capixaba unit as well as what it described as the "natural decline" of mature fields.

Around 73% of Petrobras output came from Brazil's so-called pre-salt fields, an oil-rich offshore region off the country's southeastern Atlantic coast.

In the same quarter last year, 71% of the company's oil production came from the same area.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini and Roberto Samora; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Shailesh Kuber)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.