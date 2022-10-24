US Markets

Oil output from Brazil's Petrobras dips nearly 7% in third quarter

Published
Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

SAO PAULO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Monday that its crude oil production during the third-quarter fell 6.8% compared to the same period last year.

