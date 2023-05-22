Oil output falls in Iraqi Kurdistan as pipeline outage nears 2 months

By Rowena Edwards and Ahmed Rasheed

May 22 (Reuters) - Oil production in Iraq's Kurdistan region continues to drop as export flows to Turkey's Ceyhan port show few signs of restarting after a stoppage that has lasted almost two months.

The 4,500 barrel per day (bpd) Taq Taq field is no longer producing into storage, a spokesperson at operator Genel Energy said.

The Khurmala field is now producing at around 50,000 bpd, according to a source familiar with field operations.

This is a reduction from 100,000 bpd a month ago, and 135,000 bpd before the pipeline halt.

(Reporting by Rowena Edwards; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)

