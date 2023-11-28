Oil output down 56% at largest Kazakh oilfields due to Black Sea storm

ASTANA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's largest oilfields - Tengiz, Kashagan and Karachaganak - have cut their combined daily oil output by 56% as a storm disrupts Black Sea crude shipping, the Kazakh energy ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said it was unclear when the situation would normalise. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium, through which Kazakhstan exports most of its crude, suspended oil loadings on Monday due to storms which continued on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Tamara Vaal Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

