Oil output at Libya's Sarir reduced, engineers say
TUNIS, June 10 (Reuters) - Oil output at Libya's Sarir field has been reduced after Ras Lanuf and Es Sider ports were closed and as a group threatened to close Hariga port, two oil engineers at the field said on Friday.
Most Sarir oil is exported through Hariga but some is exported through Ras Lanuf, the engineers said.
National Oil Corp did not immediately comment on the reduction.
(Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Toby Chopra)
((angus.mcdowall@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: angus.mcdowall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore World MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- ANALYSIS-Putin draws Erdogan a red line on Russia's southern flank with Karabakh deal
- The Poorest Nations in the World: 5 Countries With the Lowest Per Capita Income
- EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks gain on China boost, Turkish lira heads to record lows
- The 5 Largest Economies In The World And Their Growth In 2020