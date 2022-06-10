Oil output at Libya's Sarir reduced, engineers say

TUNIS, June 10 (Reuters) - Oil output at Libya's Sarir field has been reduced after Ras Lanuf and Es Sider ports were closed and as a group threatened to close Hariga port, two oil engineers at the field said on Friday.

Most Sarir oil is exported through Hariga but some is exported through Ras Lanuf, the engineers said.

National Oil Corp did not immediately comment on the reduction.

(Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((angus.mcdowall@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: angus.mcdowall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.