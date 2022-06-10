World Markets

Oil output at Libya's Sarir reduced, engineers say

Angus McDowall Reuters
Oil output at Libya's Sarir field has been reduced after Ras Lanuf and Es Sider ports were closed and as a group threatened to close Hariga port, two oil engineers at the field said on Friday.

Most Sarir oil is exported through Hariga but some is exported through Ras Lanuf, the engineers said.

National Oil Corp did not immediately comment on the reduction.

