Oil nudges up as China cuts policy rates to support economy

By Muyu Xu

SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday as China unexpectedly cut key policy rates for the second time in three months to shore up a sputtering economic recovery, but sluggish economic data from the country put a lid on gains.

Prices turned higher after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) lowered the rate on 401 billion yuan ($55.25 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans CNMLF1YRRP=PBOC to some financial institutions by 15 basis points to 2.50% from 2.65%.

Despite the weak macroeconomic data, China's oil appetite showed resilience. The country's refinery throughput in July rose 17.4% from a year earlier, as refiners kept output elevated to meet demand for domestic summer travel and to cash in on high regional profit margins by exporting fuel.

Also lending support to oil prices, Japan's economy grew much faster than expected in April to June, as brisk auto exports and tourist arrivals helped offset the drag from a slowing post-COVID consumer recovery.

Meanwhile, oil and natural gas output from top U.S. shale-producing regions is set to fall in September for the second straight month to the lowest levels since May, Energy Information Administration data showed on Monday.

The declining U.S. output could exacerbate the global oil supply tightness as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, are cutting production.

