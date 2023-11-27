Oil & Natural Gas Corp (NSE:ONGC) Price Target Increased by 7.10% to 215.30

The average one-year price target for Oil & Natural Gas Corp (NSE:ONGC) has been revised to 215.30 / share. This is an increase of 7.10% from the prior estimate of 201.02 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 141.40 to a high of 268.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.07% from the latest reported closing price of 188.75 / share.

Oil & Natural Gas Corp Maintains 5.43% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.43%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oil & Natural Gas Corp. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 4.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONGC is 0.30%, an increase of 8.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.03% to 400,407K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52,538K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,180K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONGC by 5.42% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 51,903K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,697K shares, representing an increase of 6.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONGC by 11.97% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 43,622K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 29,433K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,033K shares, representing an increase of 21.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONGC by 37.73% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 18,901K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,248K shares, representing an increase of 29.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONGC by 29.52% over the last quarter.

