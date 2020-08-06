Oil Moves Higher, Supported by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Drop in Crude Stockpiles

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open slightly lower, with a slew of sector earnings driving performance at the micro level, along with flat broader index futures and higher oil and natural gas prices.

Oil prices moved between gains and losses, but were recently higher, overlooking bearish sentiment about fuel demand undermined support from a weak dollar and falling U.S. crude inventories. The two benchmarks had risen to their highest since March 6, completing a four-day rally, after the EIA reported a much bigger than expected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles. A weaker U.S. dollar was also supportive for oil prices as it makes dollar-priced oil cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Natural gas futures were higher by 2% ahead of weekly inventory data. Analysts expect a build of 30 bcf.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Saudi Arabia's state oil giant Aramco announced its September official selling prices (OSPs) for its Arab light crude, a document obtained by Reuters showed. Saudi Arabia set the official selling price for its Arab light crude to Asia at plus $0.90 a barrel versus Oman/Dubai average, down $0.30 from August and to the United States at plus $1.65 per barrel over ASCI (Argus Sour Crude Index), unchanged from the previous month.

Reuters - Following the regulatory approvals and the agreement of partners, Totalsaid it had closed the sale of UK North Sea non-core assets to NEO Energy.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Husky Energy has agreed to issue pursuant to a public offering $1.25 billion Cdn of notes, which will mature on February 7, 2028.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Cimarex Energy reported a second quarter 2020 net loss of $925.1 million, or $9.28 per share, compared to net income of $109.3 million, or $1.07 per share, in the same period a year ago. Second quarter results were negatively impacted by non-cash charges related to the impairment of oil and gas properties. Second quarter adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $(52.4) million, or $(0.51) per share, compared to second quarter 2019 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $83.0 million, or $0.82 per share. Net cash provided by operating activities was $144.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $414.0 million in the same period a year ago. Adjusted cash flow from operations (non-GAAP) was $144.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $336.4 million in the second quarter a year ago.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - For the second quarter of 2020, Comstockreported net loss available to common stockholders of $60.0 million or $0.29 per share. The loss was primarily related to an unrealized loss on the mark to market value of the Company's derivative financial instruments as future natural gas prices have improved substantially since March 31, 2020. Net income available to common stockholders as adjusted to exclude the unrealized hedging losses and certain items not related to normal operating activities for the second quarter of 2020 was $1.7 million or $0.01 per diluted share. The unrealized derivative loss was $65.6 million in the second quarter and the other items include $5.4 million in non-cash interest amortization resulting from adjusting debt assumed in the Covey Park acquisition to fair value; $2.9 million of non-cash accretion resulting from adjusting the preferred stock issued in connection with the Covey Park acquisition to fair value; and $0.9 million for a loss on early extinguishment of debt.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Earthstone Energy announced financial and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Its net loss was $(35.9) million, or $(0.55) per adjusted diluted share. Adjusted net income were $12.8 million, or $0.20 per adjusted diluted share.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Laredo Petroleum announced its second-quarter 2020 results. For the second quarter of 2020, the Company reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $545.5 million, or $46.75 per diluted share. Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the second quarter of 2020 was $28.4 million, or $2.43 per adjusted diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the second quarter of 2020 was $132.8 million.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Marathon Oil reported a second quarter 2020 net loss of $750 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, which includes the impact of certain items not typically represented in analysts' earnings estimates and that would otherwise affect comparability of results. The adjusted net loss was $477 million, or $0.60 per diluted share. Net operating cash flow was $9 million, or $86 million before changes in working capital.

Press Release - Murphy Oil announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, including a net loss attributable to Murphy of $317 million, or $2.06 net loss per diluted share. Adjusted net loss, which excludes discontinued operations and other one-off items, was $110 million, or $0.71 net loss per diluted share.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Parsley Energy announced financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The company paid 2Q20 quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on June 19, 2020 and declared 3Q20 quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share(2) payable on September 18, 2020. During 2Q20, the Company recorded net loss attributable to its stockholders of $0.4 billion, or $0.95 per share. Excluding, on a tax-adjusted basis, certain items that the Company does not view as indicative of its ongoing financial performance, adjusted net income for 2Q20 was $10.1 million, or $0.03 per share.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - PDC Energy announced its 2020 second quarter operating and financial results. Net cash from operating activities of approximately $103 million and adjusted cash flows from operations of approximately $182 million.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - SandRidge Energy announced financial and operational results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the quarter, the Company reported a net loss of $215.8 million, or $6.06 per share, and net cash provided by operating activities of $13.5 million. After adjusting for certain items, the Company's adjusted net loss amounted to $7.4 million, or $0.21 per share, operating cash flow totaled $6.1 million and adjusted EBITDA was $8.8 million for the quarter.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Talos Energy announced its financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2020. Net Loss of $140.6 million in the quarter, or $2.14 loss per diluted share, and Adjusted Net Loss(1) in the quarter of $29.4 million, or $0.45 adjusted loss per diluted share. Year-to-date, Net Income of $17.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, and year-to-date Adjusted Net Loss(1) of $13.8 million, or $0.22 per diluted share.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - W&T Offshore reported operational and financial results for the second quarter 2020. It reported a net loss of $5.9 million or $0.04 per share and adjusted net loss of $2.2 million or $0.02 per share in the second quarter of 2020; W&T generated adjusted EBITDA of $42.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, despite a significantly lower pricing environment, and capital expenditures were held to just $6.4 million; Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2020 totaled $104.2 million.

CANADIAN E&PS

Reuters - Canadian Natural Resources posted a quarterly loss on Thursday compared with a year-ago profit, as the oil and gas producer suffered from a slump in crude prices and demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company reported a net loss of C$310 million, or 26 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from a profit of C$2.83 billion, or C$2.36 per share, a year earlier.

Press Release - Canadian Natural Resources announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.425 (forty-two and one half cents per common share). The dividend will be payable on October 5, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 18, 2020.

Peel Hunt upgraded Gran Tierra Energy to Buy from Hold.

Press Release - Paramount Resources reported second quarter 2020 results. Paramount's netback was $21.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $44.5 million in the first quarter of 2020, reflecting the impact of substantially lower commodity prices which were only partially offset by cost improvements. Adjusted funds flow was $19.0 million or $0.14 per share. Cash from operating activities was ($14.2) million in the second quarter of 2020, largely because of changes in working capital.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Parex Resources announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Recognized a net income of $19.3 million ($0.14 per share basic) compared to a net loss of $3.8 million ($0.03 per share basic) in the previous quarter ended March 31, 2020 and net income of $101.5 million ($0.69 basic per share) in the comparative quarter of 2019. FFO of $38.8 million ($0.28 (or CAD $0.39)(1) per share basic) as compared to $151.0 million ($1.03 (or CAD $1.38)(1) per share basic) for the prior year comparative period. Q2 FFO was positively impacted due to a deferred tax recovery, a realized foreign exchange gain and an inventory reduction.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - CGG announced that it has entered into a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Xcalibur Group for the sale of CGG’s Multi-Physics business. The SPA provides for the sale of CGG’s entire Multi-Physics business, except its multi-client library, and is subject to approval by the competent regulatory authorities.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - ION Geophysical reported total net revenues of $22.7 million in the second quarter 2020, a 46% decrease compared to $41.8 million one year ago. Year-to-date revenues of $79.1 million are greater than or equal to revenues in the comparable prior five years. ION's net loss was $5.2 million, or a loss of $0.37 per share, compared to a net loss of $8.6 million, or a loss of $0.61 per share in the second quarter 2019. Excluding special items in both periods, the Company reported an Adjusted net loss of $12.1 million, or a loss of $0.85 per share, compared to an Adjusted net loss of $8.3 million, or a loss of $0.59 per share in the second quarter 2019.

Press Release - KBR announced the initiation of a portfolio transformation and strong second quarter 2020 financial results. KBR's second quarter financial results were generally in line with the company's expectations. While the company reported an operating loss attributable to primarily non-cash restructuring and impairment charges of $96 million in connection with the portfolio review completed in the quarter, adjusted EBITDA benefited from continued strong results from Government Solutions delivering 11% margins and heritage Technology Solutions delivering 26% margins. These strong margins resulted from favorable revenue mix, strong execution and proactive cost control. Quarterly operating cash flow of $109 million was outstanding, with all businesses reporting cash at or above targeted levels. KBR has updated its FY 2020 GAAP EPS guidance to $(0.48) to $(0.18), reaffirmed Adjusted EPS guidance of $1.50 to $1.80, increased GAAP operating cash flow guidance to $195 million to $235 million, and increased adjusted operating cash flow guidance to $210 million to $250 million.

DRILLERS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Noble Corporation reported a net loss attributable to the Company for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (second quarter) of $42 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, on total revenues of $238 million. Results for the second quarter included net after tax favorable items totaling $47 million, or $0.18 per diluted share.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Transocean announced that it has executed a private exchange agreement relating to the 0.5% Exchangeable Bonds due 2023 (the “Existing Exchangeable Bonds”) issued by Transocean Inc., Transocean’s wholly-owned subsidiary, that it has commenced certain internal reorganization transactions, and that it is evaluating certain potential liability management transactions. Pursuant to the private exchange agreement, Transocean Inc. agreed to exchange approximately $356 million aggregate principal amount of its Existing Exchangeable Bonds for approximately $213 million aggregate principal amount of new 2.5% Senior Guaranteed Exchangeable Bonds due 2027 (the “Senior Guaranteed Exchangeable Bonds”) to be issued by Transocean Inc.

REFINERS

Press Release - Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Partnership's $3.6 million of Net income and $0.05 Net income per unit for the second quarter 2020 included a $32.1 million favorable net impact related to the non-cash lower of cost or market ("LCM") inventory adjustments, a $0.7 million non-cash loss on impairment and disposal of assets and a $1.2 million unrealized hedging loss. Excluding these and other non-cash charges, Adjusted net loss and Adjusted net loss per unit were $(19.6) million and $(0.25), respectively. The Partnership's $41.0 million of Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2020 excluded a $32.1 million favorable net impact related to the non-cash LCM inventory adjustments. During the second quarter, the Specialty products segment gross profit was $84.2 million compared to $82.0 million in the year-ago period.

Scotiabank downgraded Delek US Holdings to ‘Sector Underperform’ from ‘Sector Perform’.

Press Release - HollyFrontier reported second quarter net loss attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders of $(176.7) million, or $(1.09) per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to net income of $196.9 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. HollyFrontier announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 2, 2020 to holders of record of common stock on August 17, 2020.

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - The hydrogen plant at Valero Energy’s 335,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was shut on Wednesday by operator Air Products and Chemicals APD.N for planned maintenance, said sources familiar with plant operations.

MLPS & PIPELINES

SEC filing - BP Midstream Partners issued a press release announcing second quarter 2020 earnings. Net income attributable to the Partnership for the second quarter was $40.6 million, only 3% lower compared with the first quarter of 2020, and around 9%higher than the same period in 2019. On July 15, 2020, the board of directors of the general partner of BPMP declared a quarterly cash distribution of$0.3475 per unit for the second quarter of 2020.

Press Release - Cheniere Energy reported net income of $197 million, or $0.78 per share—basic and diluted for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to a net loss of $114 million, or $0.44 per share—basic and diluted, for the comparable 2019 period. Cheniere reported net income of $572 million, or $2.27 per share—basic and $2.26 per share—diluted for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $27 million, or $0.11 per share—basic and diluted, for the comparable 2019 period.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - DCP Midstream reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. For the respective three and six months ended June 30, 2020, DCP generated net income (loss) attributable to partners of $47 million and $(503) million; net cash provided by operating activities of $209 million and $523 million; adjusted EBITDA of $311 million and $632 million; and distributable cash flow (DCF) of $220 million and $440 million.

Press Release - Energy Transfer reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. ET reported net income attributable to partners for the three months ended June 30, 2020 of $353 million and net income per unit (basic and diluted) of $0.13 per unit. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $2.44 billion compared with $2.83 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Results were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 related economic slow-down resulting in lower volumes and market prices among several of ET’s core segments.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Keyera announced its 2020 second quarter financial results. Keyera's adjusted EBITDA was $182 million (Q2 2019 – $249 million) and distributable cash flow increased over the same period last year to $158 million or $0.71 per share (Q2 2019 – $144 million or $0.67 per share), resulting in a year to date payout ratio1 of 51%. Keyera plans on maintaining its current monthly dividend of $0.16 per share or $1.92 per share annually. Net earnings for the second quarter were $18 million or $0.08 per share (Q2 2019 – $225 million or $1.05 per share) and included unrealized non-cash losses associated with risk management contracts from the Marketing segment, severance costs, and a lower income tax recovery than in 2019.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Keyera announced a cash dividend for August 2020 of 16.00 cents per common share. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on August 24, 2020. The ex-dividend date is August 21, 2020.

Press Release - Second quarter 2020 net income (loss) attributable to Targa Resources. was $81.0 million compared to a net loss of $(10.2) million for the second quarter of 2019. The Company reported quarterly earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and other non-cash items (“Adjusted EBITDA”) of $351.2 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $306.5 million for the second quarter of 2019. On July 16, 2020, TRC declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share of its common stock for the three months ended June 30, 2020, or $0.40 per share on an annualized basis. Total cash dividends of approximately $23.3 million will be paid on August 17, 2020 on all outstanding shares of common stock to holders of record as of the close of business on July 31, 2020. Also, on July 16, 2020, TRC declared a quarterly cash dividend of $23.75 per share of its Series A Preferred Stock. Total cash dividends of approximately $22.9 million will be paid on August 14, 2020 on all outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock to holders of record as of the close of business on July 31, 2020.

