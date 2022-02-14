Oil Might Hit $125, But It's Important to Understand That It Might Not

This morning, I came upon an article with the headline, "Tight oil market could see prices hit $125 in Q2, JP Morgan says." That statement is not wrong in any way. Obviously, if current market conditions persist for long enough, even hedging by the use of the word “could” is unneeded. If that happens, oil will hit $125 and, if they continue for another few years, $500 isn’t out of the question, either! The problem is it is not really an opinion so much as a statement of the obvious. It is also the kind of thing that can be very misleading for retail traders and investors and is a good example of a mistake that is all too common among them.

Anger and frustration are not pretty emotions at the best of times, and they look particularly ugly when transferred to the written word, where the lack of inflection and intonation mean that everything is taken literally. So, when I read or hear an analyst’s or commentator’s opinion that I disagree with, I take a moment to think about why I disagree and what could have led them to their conclusion. Very often it comes down to one thing; an assumption that whatever conditions are influencing the market right now will continue forever. That is a form of recency bias that is perfectly natural and understandable, but one which traders learn to eschew extremely quickly. The above statement is a classic example of that.

In fact, trading is based on the very opposite assumption, that things will certainly change. If not, the current price of anything, whatever that may be, would be perfect right now and would remain so forever. Nothing would ever move and buying or selling anything would be a waste of time. Things change, so making a prediction based on them not changing is at best pointless, at worst completely misleading. I have no doubt that JP Morgan’s commodity strategy team are smart people, they wouldn’t be there if they weren’t. However, on Wall Street, analysts and traders are separate species, so trading realities don’t offer filter through into researchers’ opinions.

The separation between research and trading departments is important. It avoids the kind of conflict of interest that could lead to a big, influential bank “talking the book” of the trading desk, pumping up a stock that they have a big long position in, for example, regardless of the stock’s actual merits. However, it does mean that real-world trading lessons learned the hard way rarely permeate analysts’ opinions.

I am not saying here that the current tight oil market won’t continue for a while, nor that crude can’t continue on up to $125, just that it is not inevitable just because current conditions are forcing prices up, and that even if it does stay that way for a while, it won’t forever.

I know that, like saying that crude could go to $125, saying that it might not is also a statement of the obvious, but it is an obvious fact that is all too often overlooked. Assuming that what is true now will continue to be true in the future leads to a lack of preparation for when things change, and to a degree of certainty about the rationale for a position that makes cutting it when it starts to go wrong much more difficult than it should be. So, next time you hear a pundit or analyst, including me, say that something might happen, ask yourself if the underlying assumption is that market conditions and fundamental influences will remain as they are now and, if that is the case, think about what will happen when they change, then prepare for that eventuality.

