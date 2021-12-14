Oil major Shell to acquire U.S.-based Savion in solar power push

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L on Tuesday agreed to buy U.S.-based solar and energy storage developer Savion from Macquarie's MQG.AX Green Investment Group to expand its global solar portfolio.

Shell said the deal adds on to its previous investment in U.S. solar power operator Silicon Ranch, with Savion's more than 18 gigawatts of solar power and battery storage under development for a variety of customers.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

