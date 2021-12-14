Oil major Shell to acquire U.S.-based Savion in solar power push

Contributor
Muhammed Husain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

Royal Dutch Shell on Tuesday agreed to buy U.S.-based solar and energy storage developer Savion from Macquarie's Green Investment Group to expand its global solar portfolio.

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L on Tuesday agreed to buy U.S.-based solar and energy storage developer Savion from Macquarie's MQG.AX Green Investment Group to expand its global solar portfolio.

Shell said the deal adds on to its previous investment in U.S. solar power operator Silicon Ranch, with Savion's more than 18 gigawatts of solar power and battery storage under development for a variety of customers.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More