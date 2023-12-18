News & Insights

World Markets
BP

Oil major BP temporarily pauses all transits through Red Sea - statement

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

December 18, 2023 — 06:24 am EST

Written by Ron Bousso for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - BP BP.L has temporarily paused all transits through the Red Sea, the oil major said on Monday, following attacks over the weekend by Houthi forces which control most of Yemen.

"The safety and security of our people and those working on our behalf is BP’s priority," the company said.

"In light of the deteriorating security situation for shipping in the Red Sea, BP has decided to temporarily pause all transits through the Red Sea."

(Reporting by Ron Bousso, writing by Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely)

((julia.payne@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.