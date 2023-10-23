Oil Lower, Conflict Continues in the Middle East

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities and the major equity futures which are in negative territory as the 10YR yield climbed back above 5%. Making headlines, Chevron Corporation agreed to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Hess Corporation in an all-stock transaction valued at $53 billion, or $171 per share based on Chevron’s closing price on October 20, 2023.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are starting the week lower as investors continue to watch the latest developments regarding the conflict in the Middle East, where diplomatic efforts are intensifying in order to ease geopolitical tension. Aid convoys started to arrive in the Gaza strip over the weekend and European Union leaders are set to call for a ‘humanitarian pause” to bring aid to Palestinians in Gaza. On Sunday, U.S. President Biden, who visited Israel last week, had calls with leaders of Canada, France, Britain, Germany, and Italy, with leaders of France and the Netherland set to visit Israel this week.

Natural gas futures are extending last week’s losses on preliminary estimates for EIA storage report which showed a build of +77 to +87 Bcf vs the 5-yr average of +66 Bcf.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Hess to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Hess in an all-stock transaction valued at $53 billion, or $171 per share based on Chevron’s closing price on October 20, 2023. Under the terms of the agreement, Hess shareholders will receive 1.0250 shares of Chevron for each Hess share. The total enterprise value, including debt, of the transaction is $60 billion.

Exxon Mobil cut back production in the coker at its 619,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas refinery because of a crane malfunction, people familiar with plant operations said. The coker is operating at 27,000-bpd, or 45%, of its faceplate capacity of 60,000 bpd because the crane that removes coke produced by the unit had to be shut for repairs, the sources said.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) said that it has signed an oil storage agreement with Saudi Arabia's oil giant Aramco to reserve 5.3 million barrels for five years. The agreement announced in a press release posted on KNOC's company blog was sealed as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is visiting Riyadh for talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and to attend other business events. By storing Aramco's oil in its reserves, KNOC said it would be able to enhance energy security. Aramco was not immediately reachable for comment.

Eni signed a long-term contract with QatarEnergy LNG NFE (5), the JV between Eni and QatarEnergy for the development of the North Field East (NFE) project in Qatar, for the delivery of up to 1.5 billion cubic meters per annum (bcma) of LNG. The available volumes will be delivered at the receiving terminal "FSRU Italia", currently located in Piombino, Italy, with expected deliveries starting from 2026 with a duration of 27 years.

TotalEnergies announced it partnered with Corio Generation (Corio), an offshore wind developer, and Rise Light & Power (Rise), a New York-based electricity producer, for the joint development of the Attentive Energy offshore wind project off the coast of New York and New Jersey. Corio and Rise took respective stakes of 27.7% and 16.3% in the Attentive Energy project. Rise will also contribute its assets and interconnection capabilities in New York City to the project. In exchange, TotalEnergies, which retains the remaining 56%, received a total cash consideration of $420 million. TotalEnergies had secured, in February 2022, 100% of maritime lease OCS-A 0538 at the New York Bight auction.

Officials from Petrobras arrived in Bolivia for talks on the country's lithium industry, renewable energy and hydrocarbon exploration, Bolivia's energy ministry said in a statement.

According to Reuters, Petrobras proposed reserve for return on capital.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Gran Tierra Energy announced the issuance of US$487,590,000 aggregate principal amount of its 9.500% Senior Secured Amortizing Notes due 2029 as part of its previously announced offers to exchange the 6.250% Senior Notes due 2025, issued by Gran Tierra Energy International Holdings Ltd., and the 7.750% Senior Notes due 2027, issued by the Company.

Citigroup downgrade EOG Resources to Neutral from Buy.

Citigroup downgrade Diamondback Energy to Neutral from Buy.

Stifel downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to Hold from Buy.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

On October 18, 2023, Kevin Hough was appointed, effective October 20, 2023, to serve as interim Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer of U.S. Silica Holdings succeeding Donald A. Merril, whowas terminated without cause effective as of October 20, 2023. In connection with Mr. Merril’s termination, it is expected that the Company and Mr. Merril will enter into a separation agreement, the material terms of which have not been finalized as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K. Mr. Merril’s termination is not as a result of any disagreement regarding the Company’s financial reporting or accounting policies, procedures, estimates or judgments.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

According to Reuters, Kinder Morgan filed for mixed shelf.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Geopolitical tension in the Middle East soured investor sentiment around the world, with Wall Street futures slumping ahead of quarterly results from the world's largest technology companies later this week. The STOXX 600 fell, while Nikkei ended below the 31,000 level. Oil prices slipped as diplomatic efforts intensify to contain the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The dollar strengthened, while gold prices eased.

