Oil Lower as Russia Lifts Some Restrictions for its Fuel Ban

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities and the major equity futures which are down amid concerns over growth following last week’s hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve. This morning, the 10-year yield breached 4.5%, and is currently at 4.515%, its highest level in 16 years.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are kicking off the week lower and extending last week’s declines, as Russia lifted some restrictions for its fuel ban which dampened supply concerns and on a stronger dollar. A government document showed the Russian government approved changes to its fuel export ban, lifting restrictions for fuel used bunkering for some vessels and diesel containing high content of Sulphur. Moscow also lifted restrictions on export of fuel already accepted for export, before the initial ban had been announced last week.

Natural gas futures steadied on forecasts for cooler weather and as tropical storm Ophelia continues to move through the East Coast.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron planned to add 65,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Venezuelan oil output by the end of 2024 through its first major drilling campaign in the nation since Washington allowed it to restore production clipped by U.S. sanctions, three people familiar with the matter said. The effort could help Venezuela keep lifting crude production and speed Chevron's goal of recouping $3 billion in unpaid dividends and debt from its projects in the country.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Subsea Integration Alliance aimed at developing a framework to enhance integrated subsea project performance. The agreement with the Alliance, which comprises Subsea7 and OneSubsea, an SLB company, will combine the three companies’ skills, knowledge and experience across a global portfolio of projects.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Citigroup resumed coverage of Golar with Neutral rating.

Barclays downgraded Plains All American Pipeline to Underweight from Equal-Weight.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures slipped on concerns over interest rates staying higher for longer, with investors awaiting economic data as well as remarks from Federal Reserve policymakers throughout the week. European shares fell in volatile trading, while weakness in China-exposed shares weighed on the STOXX 600 index. Japan's Nikkei rebounded sharply to end higher as investors bought back beaten-down stocks following the benchmark index’s worst week of 2023. Gold eased as the dollar stood strong. Oil prices rose as investors focused on a tighter supply outlook after Moscow issued a temporary ban on fuel exports.

