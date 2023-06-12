Oil Lower as Investors Attempt to Gauge the Fed’s Appetite for Further Rate Hikes

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in oil futures. The major market futures inched higher this morning as investors brace themselves for inflation data as well as Fed, ECB and BoJ interest rate decisions later this week.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are extending last week’s losses and are sharply lower as investors attempt to gauge the Federal Reserve’s appetite for further rate hikes against supply concerns and the prospect of higher Chinese demand. A stronger dollar ahead of this month’s Fed meeting is putting additional pressure on energy contracts. Today’s drop in prices has pushed Brent and NYMEX benchmarks to one-month lows.

Natural gas futures are down as prelim estimates for EIA storage data (week-ending 9-Jun) had a build of +95 to +105 Bcf vs the 5-yr average of +84 Bcf. However, forecasts are expected to be warmer than normal in the middle of the US, especially Texas and Louisiana.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron will invest more than $500 million to develop the Trapial block in western Neuquen province, home to the massive Vaca Muerta shale basin, Argentina's economy ministry announced.

The U.S. Department of Energy said on Friday it awarded supply contracts to five companies to deliver 3.1 million barrels of crude oil to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in August at an average price of $73 per barrel. Companies winning the awards were: Atlantic Trading and Marketing (1 million barrels), Exxon Mobil(900,000 barrels), Gunvor USA (600,000 barrels), Macquarie Commodities Trading (300,000 barrels) and Sunoco Partners Marketing & Terminals (300,000 barrels).

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Aker Solutions announced the first commercial campaign for the SWIFT remotely operated tubing hanger (TH) tool. Equinor's first, umbilical-less TH installation is a momentous development, as the contract scope for the SWIFT's deployment involves 18 tubing hanger installations on the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea.

Braskem confirmed that controller Novonor received a bid from Unipar Carbocloro for a stake in the company, which valued each share in the firm at 36.50 reais ($7.49). The details of the proposal come a day after Unipar said it had made a non-binding offer for the indirect acquisition of a controlling stake in Braskem, in Novonor and Petrobras are the main shareholders.

JPMorgan upgraded Petrobras to Overweight from Neutral.

Saudi Aramco has told at least five customers in North Asia they will receive full nominated volumes of crude oil in July, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, after it pledged to cut production next month.

Bloomberg reported that Shell sees a long-term role for natural gas in the world’s energy mix and aims to expand in key growth markets as Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan revises the company’s strategy.

The WSJ reported that new Shell Chief Executive Wael Sawan is heading to New York to persuade Wall Street that Europe’s biggest energy company deserves more of its respect—and more of its money.

The Board of Shell announced the pounds sterling and euro equivalent dividend payments in respect of the first quarter 2023 interim dividend, which was announced on May 4, 2023 at US$0.2875 per ordinary share. Shareholders have been able to elect to receive their dividends in US dollars, euros or pounds sterling. Holders of ordinary shares who have validly submitted US dollars, euros or pounds sterling currency elections by June 5, 2023 will be entitled to a dividend of US$0.2875, €0.2678 or 22.99p per ordinary share, respectively.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

As per SEC filing, on June 8, 2023, at the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders of Earthstone Energy, the Company's stockholders approved the Company's proposal for the election of four individuals to serve as Class II directors of the Company for three-year terms expiring in 2026.

Gerdes Energy Research initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy with a Buy rating.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. announced that it has commenced cash tender offers to purchase (i) any and all of its 9.25% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2024 (CUSIP Nos. 131477AU5 / U13077AK5) and (ii) up to an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $100 million (as it may be modified by Calumet), of its outstanding 11.00% Senior Notes due 2025 (CUSIP Nos. 131477AT8 / U13077AJ8), subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated June 12, 2023 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time).

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Calumet Finance Corp. announced that, subject to market conditions, they intend to offer for sale to eligible purchasers in a private placement under Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, $325 million in aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2028. Calumet intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund the Partnership's offers to purchase any and all of the outstanding $200 million in aggregate principal amount of the 9.25% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2024 and up to $100 million in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 11.00% Senior Notes due 2025 and to pay related premiums and expenses, with the remaining net proceeds to be used for general partnership purposes, including debt repayment. Following the consummation or termination of the Tender Offer to purchase the 2024 Secured Notes and assuming completion of the Offering, on or after July 15, 2023, Calumet intends to redeem any amount of 2024 Secured Notes that remain outstanding at par, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the redemption date.

According to Reuters, Delek reported equipment malfunction resulted in emissions at Big Spring, Texas refinery on June 10.

MLPS & PIPELINES

TC Energy said it completed the shutdown of two compressor stations on the NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL) System and a gas storage facility on Saturday that were near wildfires in Edson, Alberta.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose ahead of the key inflation data and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision this week. European shares traded up as investors focused on major central bank policy meetings scheduled through the week. The dollar slipped, while gold prices gained. Japan's Nikkei closed higher, buoyed by a rally in shares of domestic drugmakers and chip-related companies. Oil prices fell as concerns about China's fuel demand growth and rising Russian crude supply weighed on the market.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Rich Pontillo

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.