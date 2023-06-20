Oil Lower as Concerns of Weak Oil Demand From China Outweigh Nation’s Decision to Cut Benchmark Lending Rates

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in crude oil futures. The broader markets are expected to open lower as hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials kept Wall St from extending last week’s gains.

WTI and Brent crude oil have erased earlier gains and are lower as concerns over weak oil demand from China outweighed the nation’s decision to cut benchmark lending rates. Earlier today, a researcher at China National Petroleum Corporation’s (CNPC) research arm forecasted crude oil demand is expected to reach 740 million metric tons, up 3.5% on last year, less than previously expected. Also, strong demand in electric vehicles is weighing in on gasoline demand. However, China’s decision to cut their one-year loan prime rate and their five-year LPR by 10 basis points in an attempt to boost economic activity post-pandemic, is lending support. The WTI July contract expires this afternoon, and is underperforming oil futures across the Atlantic.

Natural gas futures are trading flat on mixed forecasts and as early-cycle data has LNG feedgas flows today coming in at 10.95 Bcf, roughly unchanged from Monday.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Exxon Mobil has appointed Shane Harris as chairman and managing director of its Nigeria unit, succeeding Richard Laing who's retiring from the company after more than three decades, the company tweeted on Monday.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP and Orsted have resolved a dispute over an overlapping zone in the UK North Sea between the BP-led Endurance carbon capture project and the Danish firm's planned Hornsea 4 windfarm, the companies said in a letter published by UK authorities.

On 15 June 2023, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 384,592 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of per share.

Repsol signed agreement with Toyota to decarbonise transport with renewable hydrogen.

TotalEnergies has signed a 100 GW biomethane purchase agreement with Saint-Gobain France for a three-year period starting in 2024.

TotalEnergies is actively responding to a call from its aviation customers to increase production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). As from 2028, the Company will be in a position to produce half a million tons of SAF, enough to cover the gradual increase in the European SAF blending mandate, set at 6% for 2030.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

EQT Corp was upgraded to Buy from Hold at Tudor Pickering Holt.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Halliburton Company and Nabors Industries announced an agreement on leading well construction automation solutions. Under the agreement, Halliburton and Nabors will collaborate together on their technologies including the Halliburton Well Construction 4.0 digital surface and subsurface drilling technologies, the LOGIX Autonomous Drilling Platform, and the Nabors SmartROS universal rig controls and automation platform and RigCLOUD high-performance digital infrastructure platform.

Newpark Resources announced that it is exploring strategic alternatives for the long-term positioning of its Fluids Systems division.

Smart Sand announced a groundbreaking conceptual whitepaper demonstrating the actual impact of proppant choice in wellsite profitability. This paper suggests that Permian operators may address their productivity concerns by revisiting In-Basin Sand usage and switching back to Northern White Sand.

SECURE ENERGY Services announced that, in connection with its previously announced consent solicitation with respect to proposed amendments to the indenture governing its 11.000% Senior Second Lien Secured Notes due 2025 SECURE had received, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 16, 2023, consents from the holders of more than 50% of the aggregate principal amount of the then outstanding Notes. SECURE and the subsidiary guarantors and the trustees party to the Indenture expect to enter into a fifth supplemental indenture to the Indenture as soon as practicable, to give effect to the Proposed Amendments relating to the Indenture.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures fell as hawkish remarks from the Federal Reserve officials last week kept investors worried as they returned after a long weekend, while a smaller-than-expected rate cut in China further dented sentiment. German stocks led the decline among European peers. Japan's broad Topix index closed lower as investors locked in recent gains. Gold prices ticked up as the dollar eased. Oil prices slipped on demand concerns.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Rich Pontillo.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.