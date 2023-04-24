Oil Lower Amid Slowing Economy and Growing Concerns Over Tight Supply

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a mixed-to-lower start on modest declines in the crude complex and major market futures. U.S equities are trading slightly lower in the pre-market ahead of a busy week for earnings while investors also await U.S GDP data for the first quarter, personal consumer expenditures Index for March and consumer confidence numbers for April.

WTI and Brent crude oil are lower as investors balance a slowing economy with growing concerns over tight supply. The market is also closely watching first-quarter earnings, as they have sparked worries of a weakening U.S economy so far, following worse-than-expected corporate earnings from the technology sector. A cooling economy, along with expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates when they meet next month, is clouding the demand outlook. However, China’s economic recovery is lending support, as they most recently released customs data which showed the country brought in record volumes of crude shipments in March.

Natural gas futures are down on forecasts for milder weather and less heating demand in the near-term.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Naftogaz has held talks with Exxon Mobil, Halliburton and Chevron about projects in Ukraine as Kyiv looks to lure back foreign investment into its energy sector, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Chevron is preparing to issue a tender to lease a drilling ship to explore for natural gas off Cyprus, Egypt and Israel, it said on Monday.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Norway's $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors, said on Saturday it will vote against a resolution calling on British oil major BP to adopt tougher greenhouse gas targets.

A crude distillation unit and the alkylation unit are shut at TotalEnergies' 238,000 barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, people familiar with plant operations said on Friday.

Rockwell Automation announced that it is working with TotalEnergies to implement a robot fleet management system, driving autonomous operations for its offshore platforms. The long-running project will reach a significant milestone with its first test on an offshore asset scheduled for mid-2023.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Truist Securities initiated Chesapeake Energy with a Buy rating.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

MRC Global announced it is launching an effort to amend, extend and refinance in full its $295 million in outstanding principal amount under its existing senior secured Term Loan B, scheduled to mature in September 2024. The company will seek to enter into an amendment to and extension of the existing senior secured term loan B credit agreement, which is expected to, among other things, extend its current Term Loan B credit agreement for an additional five years and increase the outstanding amount under the facility from $295 million to $300 million. The company expects to use the proceeds to refinance the outstanding balance of $295 million under its existing senior secured Term Loan B with the remainder to be used for general corporate purposes.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

TC Energy said a 14,000-barrel oil spill from its Keystone pipeline in rural Kansas in December was primarily due to a progressive fatigue crack, which originated during the construction of the pipeline.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures slipped as investors await earnings from big technology companies as well as economic data this week for clues on the Fed's monetary policy path. European shares were subdued ahead of quarterly reports from major European banking and consumer companies. Japan's Nikkei also trimmed earlier gains before market closed as investors awaited corporate earnings and a central bank meeting later in the week. Gold prices firmed as the dollar eased. Oil prices steadied as concerns over economy and fuel demand were balanced by prospects of tightening supplies.

