Oil loadings resume from Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk after storm -sources

MOSCOW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Oil loadings from Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk resumed after a storm on Dec. 3, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Crude oil exports and transit from Novorossiisk had been suspended since Dec. 1.

Oil exports via the nearby terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) continued over the weekend and on Monday, the sources added.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely and Bernadette Baum)

