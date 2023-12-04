News & Insights

Oil loadings resume from Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk after storm -sources

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

December 04, 2023 — 05:10 am EST

MOSCOW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Oil loadings from Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk resumed after a storm on Dec. 3, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Crude oil exports and transit from Novorossiisk had been suspended since Dec. 1.

Oil exports via the nearby terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) continued over the weekend and on Monday, the sources added.

