Oil loadings from Russia's western ports to fall by 10% in Mar/Feb: sources, Reuters calculations

MOSCOW, March 7 (Reuters) - Russia plans to cut oil exports and transit from its western ports in March by 10% on daily basis from February, according to market sources and Reuters calculations.

Oil loadings from Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk in March were set at 8.68 million tonnes, roughly unchanged from February, but down on a daily basis, as March has three more days.

Urals and KEBCO crude loadings from the Baltic Sea ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga were set around 6.5 million tonnes compared to 6.3 million tonnes in February plan.

Urals, KEBCO and Siberian Light oil loadings from Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk in March were set at 2.18 million tonnes, below 2.38 million tonnes in the February plan, market sources said last week.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

