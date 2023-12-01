Oil loadings from Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk suspended again as storm resumes--sources

MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Oil loadings from Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk were suspended again as a storm resumed, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Russia's Black Sea Novorossiisk port and CPC terminal resumed oil loadings after a severe storm on Thursday.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) continued oil loadings at its Black Sea terminal despite bad weather as of Friday afternoon, the sources added.

Severe storms in the Black Sea region since last Friday have disrupted up to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil exports from Kazakhstan and Russia since last Friday.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

