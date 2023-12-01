News & Insights

Oil loadings from Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk suspended again as storm resumes--sources

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

December 01, 2023 — 05:08 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Oil loadings from Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk were suspended again as a storm resumed, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Russia's Black Sea Novorossiisk port and CPC terminal resumed oil loadings after a severe storm on Thursday.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) continued oil loadings at its Black Sea terminal despite bad weather as of Friday afternoon, the sources added.

Severe storms in the Black Sea region since last Friday have disrupted up to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil exports from Kazakhstan and Russia since last Friday.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.