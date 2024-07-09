Oil Little Changed as Hurricane Beryl-Related Concerns Fade

Hurricane Beryl, which recently made landfall in Texas, had notable yet manageable impacts on the oil and gas industry. Let’s try to understand the natural event’s influence on the Oil/Energy space, specifically regarding energy demand, supply disruptions and prices.

Impact on Energy Demand and Oil Prices

Hurricane Beryl’s arrival in Texas initially created concerns about potential disruptions in oil supply. However, the actual impact was less severe than anticipated, which meant that oil prices were essentially unmoved. The market response indicates minimal damage and the swift resumption of operations at major ports and refineries.



Historically, hurricanes in the eastern Gulf of Mexico tend to be bullish for oil prices due to the significant offshore production disruptions they cause. In contrast, storms hitting the western Gulf, particularly Texas, are often bearish for oil prices but bullish for refined products. This dichotomy occurs because refinery shutdowns reduce crude demand while constraining the supply of refined products, driving up their prices. Beryl’s impact on prices was muted, as the storm caused only temporary disruptions.

What About Energy Infrastructure?

Texas, a critical hub for the U.S. oil and gas industry, saw several key infrastructures affected:



Refineries: Marathon Petroleum’s MPC Galveston Bay Refinery experienced flaring due to a brief power outage. Phillips 66’s PSX Sweeny refinery was in the storm’s direct path but reported no significant issues. Meanwhile, Citgo Petroleum reduced rates at its Corpus Christi refinery, reflecting cautious operational adjustments.



Ports: Major oil-shipping ports, including Corpus Christi, Galveston and Houston, were preemptively closed. The Corpus Christi Ship Channel reopened quickly, while the Port of Houston aimed to resume operations shortly.



Offshore Platforms: Companies like Shell SHEL and Chevron CVX evacuated personnel and shut in production from offshore platforms such as Perdido and Hoover. Despite these measures, Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico production remained normal throughout the storm.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Supply-Side Issues

The Gulf of Mexico contributes approximately 1.8 million barrels per day, about 14% of total U.S. output. Although Shell and Chevron halted some offshore operations, overall production in the Gulf saw minimal interruptions. This resilience is partly due to proactive measures taken by energy operators.



Shell and Chevron evacuated nonessential personnel from offshore platforms and shut down vulnerable operations. The companies also facilitated a quick restart post-storm. Moreover, ExxonMobil and other companies adjusted their operations in anticipation of the storm, ensuring minimal impact on production.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hurricane Beryl’s impact on the oil and gas industry was a mix of immediate disruptions and quick recoveries, leading to a muted effect on commodity prices. The industry's preparedness and swift action mitigated long-term damage, highlighting the resilience of U.S. energy infrastructure.

