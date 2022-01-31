Oil leak takes Tricastin 3 reactor offline

Refiles to fix typo in lead

PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The 900 megawatt (MW) Tricastin 3 reactor in southern France was taken offline in the early hours Monday after an oil leak was found on a pipe for the steam generator in the emergency supply circuit in a non-nuclear zone of the reactor, power group EDF <EDF.PA> said.

The reactor is expected to return online on Feb. 3.

The service team was mobilized for repairs to bring the reactor back online as soon as possible, EDF said, adding that the disruption did not affect supply at the three other Tricastin reactors, which are operating at full capacity.

Several reactors accounting for nearly 15% of total nuclear availability are currently offline after corrosion was detected on pipes in December.

The French government has said they are ready to support EDF if needed but has no plans to renationalise the largely state owned company.

Trade unions at EDF said they plan to launch legal challenges aimed at stopping the French government's move to cap electricity bills for consumers and also the decision to force EDF to sell more power to rivals below market price.

Current nuclear availability is at 81.1% of installed capacity. Nuclear accounts for about 75% of power generation in France. POWER/FR

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.